ZTE Nubia Z17 with 23MP camera to launch on June 1; Press renders leaked

We have seen a lot of rumors and leaks pertaining to the upcoming flagship phone, Nubia Z17. It looks like the rumors are going to end soon since the company has confirmed the launch date of this flagship device to be on June 1st.

As the launch dates are nearing, the companies start teasing the smartphones by releasing some posters. Similarly, Nubia has released one such official poster which confirmed the launch date of this smartphone. This poster read as, "nubiaimagination" along with letters "ai" written in orange color. This turned out as a hint of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology which will be featured in Nubia Z17.

Other than this, press renders have been leaked online along with a video showing its waterproof feature. Let us see in detail about all this.

Glossy blue colored metal body According to the leaked image, the Nubia Z17 will come with a full metal body having a glossy blue colored texture. Display wise, it features a 5.5-inch Quad-HD screen with no bezels and slightly curved edges on the sides. These images say that this smartphone may sport a 2.5D curved glass in it. You can also find a rear-facing fingerprint scanner and capacitive button on the front portion. Camera and Audio The leaked press renders does not reveal the camera details since the upper portion of the phone is not shown here. But according to the rumors, it will come with a dual rear-facing camera of 23-megapixel + 12-megapixel whereas, a 16-megapixel of selfie shooter. Also Read: Nubia Z17 spotted on TENAA; Boasts a rear dual camera setup To speak about an audio feature, one can find the speaker grills on the bottom along with USB Type-C Port. It looks like the phone will not have audio phone jack since it is not present on both top and bottom. Other specs known so far To recall the specs which have been revealed earlier by rumors and TENAA listing, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor with Adreno 540GPU and paired with a 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of native storage. The phone is designed to be dust and water resistant since it is IP67 certified. What leaked video had to say? A video has popped up on Weibo just yesterday, which told that this upcoming flagship phone is IP67 certified. Ni Fei, Nubia co-founder, and smartphone general manager teased this waterproof feature on Weibo. In this post, the device is kept inside a sink with running tap water.

