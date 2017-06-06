ZTE V870 launched: Price, Specifications and more

While it has only been couple of days since the launch of Nubia Z17, ZTE has yet again launched a new mid-range smartphone in China.

Dubbed as ZTE V870, the smartphone features a metal uni-body design and it does come with top-of-the line specifications. However, this new handset is priced at 2,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 25,548) which is interesting as the price is low compared to Nubia Z17 which comes at a starting price of 2,799 Yuan.

So at that price, let's have a look at what the device brings to the table.

Display, RAM, and Storage ZTE V870 comes with a 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) full HD display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor which is coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expandabed up to 128GB via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software On the camera front, the ZTE V870 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera along with a flash, autofocus, f / 2.0. At the front, the smartphone offers an 8-megapixel camera. The smartphone runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system and is backed up by non removable 3000mAh capacity battery. SEE ALSO: 1 million Nubia Z17 units sold in just 51 seconds in first sale Other Aspects The smartphone offers a fingerprint scanner which is placed on the rear side below the camera sensors. All basic connectivity options like 2G/3G/4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, A-GPS, micro USB port, Bluetooth 4.1 and 3.5 mm jack are present on the smartphone. As for dimensions, the device measures 156 x 76 x 7.8mm. Unfortunatley, the company has not given any information whether the ZTE V870 will be available outside the Chinese market or not. It is also worth mentioning that Nubia Z17 went on sale today and as per the reports the smartphone sold out in record time and quantity. It will be interesting to see how this new smartphone will fare in the market. Will it get the same response? Well, ZTE V870 is cheaper compared to Nubia Z17.