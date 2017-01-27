ZTE will launch a battery focused sub Rs. 15,000 smartphone on February 3

The upcoming budget smartphone is expected to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, a 1080p display, and an all-metal design.

ZTE is all set to unveil a sub Rs. 15,000 smartphone in the Indian market in the first week of February 2017. The Chinese tech giant has shared an invite, which shows a metal clad handset with a large rear camera sensor along with a fingerprint sensor. We believe it's the budget handset under ZTE's Blade series.

ZTE’s battery focused budget smartphone is coming on February 3

As per the invite, the company will launch the smartphone on February 3, 2017 in New Delhi. As per our sources, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery unit that is said to last for more than three days.

The invite shared by the company shows a smartphone with metal body and sporting a large camera sensor at the rear side accompanied by a flashlight and a fingerprint sensor. The camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which will produce high quality photos and will also record 1080p high definition videos.

The front of the smartphone will have an 8MP camera and a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution) LCD capacitive touch screen display with a pixels density of 404PPI.

We expect the smartphone to offer 4GB RAM, 16/32GB internal memory and 4G VoLTE connectivity. The battery centric sub Rs.15,000 smartphone will fight the likes of recently launched Honor 6X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming ZTE Android smartphone on Gizbot.



