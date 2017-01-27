ZTE will launch a battery focused sub Rs. 15,000 smartphone on February 3

ZTE is all set to unveil a sub Rs. 15,000 smartphone in the Indian market in the first week of February 2017. The Chinese tech giant has shared an invite, which shows a metal clad handset with a large rear camera sensor along with a fingerprint sensor. We believe it's the budget handset under ZTE's Blade series.

As per the invite, the company will launch the smartphone on February 3, 2017 in New Delhi. As per our sources, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery unit that is said to last for more than three days.

The invite shared by the company shows a smartphone with metal body and sporting a large camera sensor at the rear side accompanied by a flashlight and a fingerprint sensor. The camera is expected to sport a 13MP sensor, which will produce high quality photos and will also record 1080p high definition videos.

The front of the smartphone will have an 8MP camera and a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels resolution) LCD capacitive touch screen display with a pixels density of 404PPI.

We expect the smartphone to offer 4GB RAM, 16/32GB internal memory and 4G VoLTE connectivity. The battery centric sub Rs.15,000 smartphone will fight the likes of recently launched Honor 6X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and Coolpad Cool 1 Dual.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming ZTE Android smartphone on Gizbot.