ZTE Z839 expected to launch soon

Earlier in April ZTE Z839 was certified by the WFA or theWi-Fi Alliance. And now ZTE's latest device nomenclated Z839 has recently been spotted in the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing. This further confirms that the Z839's launch is right around the corner.

The FCC listing suggests that the device was assembled in china. It also suggests that the device sports a removable battery. A sketch was revealed which shows that the product label is placed inside the battery compartment which gives a hint towards the battery being removable. Since removable batteries are slowly getting obsolete in smartphone designs and that high end phones do not sport removable batteries at all it is very likely that the Z839 is an entry level phone. Even mid range smartphones do rarely have removable batteries these days.

The sketch also suggests that the device will have rounded corners and a camera that is placed at the top center. However, this could also be a rudimentary design or a simple representation. Additionally, the agency has also revealed that at the time of testing the device was running Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Since the device has procured certifications from various U.S. agencies it is very likely that the device will be launched soon enough. ZTE is known for its out of the box design and budget friendly smartphones that serve users efficiently. It is not a surprise that ZTE is coming up with a budget smartphone in the U.S. It has developed a specific user base who are looking for a decent quality smartphone with lots of feature.

If you are a ZTE fan you will soon have an option to consider in the entry level range.

Source