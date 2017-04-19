Mysterious ZTE Z839 receives WiFi certification

ZTE is prepping a new smartphone and this one is likely pegged for an imminent launch. We say this as a mysterious ZTE device was spotted on the WiFi Alliance database and has received the WiFi certification as well.

Going by the listing on WiFi Alliance, this mysterious ZTE device has the model number ZTE Z839. The listing shows that the smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer's stable will boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box.

Also Read: Nubia Z17 Mini is the most popular phone in China

This upcoming ZTE smartphone with the model number ZTE Z839 is believed to the third generation model of ZTE Maven. The model numbers of the ZTE Maven and ZTE Maven 2 launched in the past years are ZTE Z812 and ZTE Z831 respectively. Eventually, the ZTE Z839 spotted on the WiFi Alliance listing now could be the Maven 3.

Also Read: Nubia Z17 Mini with dual 13MP cameras, 6GB RAM launched

From the specifications let out by the listing, it is clear that the ZTE Z839 will be a low-cost smartphone with entry-level specifications and features. It is listed to arrive with a 5-inch plus display of unknown resolution. Also, the listing sheds light on a quad-core Snapdragon SoC paired with either 1GB or 2GB RAM and 8GB or 16GB of default memory capacity.

Given that this ZTE Z839 smartphone has appeared online, we can expect more details about this smartphone to pour in the coming days. We need to wait to hear an official confirmation from ZTE for more details.

Source