ZTE Z986 spotted online with Android 7.1.1 and 6-inch display

ZTE had stated that it will be releasing up to eight new devices this year and to start it off the company recently unveiled two midrange smartphones the Blade V8 Mini and the Blade V8 Lite at the MWC 2017 last month. ZTE also revealed the third device a 5G smartphone but this will likely not be released to the general consumers.

However, as we say this a new ZTE device with a model number Z986 has just been spotted on GFXBench today. So as the device has arrived on the benchmarking site, the listing further reveals few interesting features and specs of the device. The two key highlights being, 6-inch full HD display with five-finger gesture support and the presence of Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS which the said device could supposedly run right out of the box.

Additionally, as per the details given on the listing page, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm 625 SOC clocked at 2.0GHz, Adreno 506 GPU and it will likely be supported by 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which should be expandable using a microSD card.

Furthermore, the Z986 looks like it will feature a 12MP or 13MP rear camera and a 5MP sensor on the front. And that's all we get from the benchmarking site.

All in all, after analyzing the specs and the huge display, ZTE Z986 looks more like a phablet than just a mere smartphone. But we do have to wait until the company makes it official. Then we will know what this device actually is.

