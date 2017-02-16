ZUK Edge || Special Edition images surfaced with dual-curved display and dual-camera setup

ZUK, Lenovo’s sub-brand had unveiled its flagship handset, the ZUK Edge back in December last year. It has been only a couple of months since then, and we already have leaks pointing at its successor. In fact, the rumors suggest that the company is readying a Special Edition model similar to what Xiaomi did with the Redmi Note 4 Hatsune Miku Limited Edition.

Now, given that the ZUK Edge itself hasn't been made available, the possibility of ZUK Edge || Special Edition calls for some serious suspicion. Which is exactly why the following information is to be taken with a (huge) pinch of salt.

The Special Edition model seems to be dedicated Luo Tianyi, a popular Chinese Vocaloid character. As you can see from the above image, the Special Edition model comes with a blue hue and a dual-camera setup at the back. Apparently, the device will come with a dual-curved display with very thin bezels which is definitely a good thing.

The leaked images reveal a black color variant as well indicating that the phone will be launched in multiple color variants including Blue and Black. Sadly, that's everything we know so far about the device. However, with time, more details of the phone should surface online. Until then keep looking at this space for more information.

Source