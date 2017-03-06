Zuri U28 feature phone can charge your smartphone; can it replace a power bank

The feature phones aren't dead. Lately, HMD proved it with the launch of the Nokia 3310 (2017). Reliance Jio is all set to announce two Jio feature phones with 4G support at disruptive price tags in India. Now, there seems to be another feature phone launch, which reminds us that such handsets aren't unsmart.

A Hong Kong-based manufacturer Zuri has come up with a feature phone dubbed Zuri Power Bank U28. As the name suggests, this phone can double as a power bank. This way, you can use this phone to charge your smartphone.

Specs wise, the Zuri U28 bestows a TFT color display and comes with 32MB of RAM as well as 32MB of internal storage. There is a VGA main snapper and dual SIM support too in the feature phone. The other features of this phone include a flashlight, web browser, SMS support, GPRS, Wi-Fi, and FM radio. Talking about the highlight, the Zuri phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that can be used for reverse charging (charging smartphones) just like a power bank.

Undoubtedly, this idea is surely interesting and can attract buyers look out for a unique phone. But, the main question is the other components needed to do the reverse charging. The phone isn't a straightforward device. You need a dongle and a cable in order to use it to charge a smartphone.

There is no word on the price tag of this Zuri U28 feature phone as yet. Also, it's availability outside the company's home market Hong Kong remains unclear.