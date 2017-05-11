Honor 8 Lite First Impressions

Chinese tech giant Huawei has just launched a new variant of Honor 8 in the Indian market. Dubbed as Honor 8 Lite, the Android smartphone is a trimmed down version of the previously launched dual-camera handset Honor 8 and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

We were able to get our hands on the smartphone and here's what we think of the just launched Honor 8 Lite.

Design

Let's start with its design. The Honor 8 Lite resembles the elder sibling- the Honor 8. The smartphone features a glass and metal body and looks quite premium.

The front and back panel features a 2.5D curved-edge glass and a metal frame runs all around the sides of the handset.

It gives an overall solid feel. However, the all glass design makes the Honor 8 lite a fingerprint magnet. The back and the front easily picks up fingerprint impressions and you have to clean it frequently in everyday usage.

At the right side, you have the volume rockers and power button, while the hybrid dual-SIM tray is placed on the left. So you can either use two nano-SIM cards or one nano-SIM card and one microSD card at the same time. Further, there are some minor design changes in Honor 8 Lite compared to the previous Honor 8.

For instance, the Lite version has two speaker grilles at the bottom and the 3.5mm audio port is now positioned on the top. Honor 8 had one speaker grille and an audio port was provided at the bottom.

Apart from that, the smartphone measures 7.6mm and fits well in the hands. The handset weighs 147 grams, and it does feel quite light. One-hand use will not be a problem.

Features and Specifications

That's pretty much about the design aspect. Now let's get down to some of the features of the Honor 8 Lite. As the name suggests, it is a 'Lite' version of the Honor 8 and some of the features have been downgraded to cut the cost.

One noticeable change is with the fingerprint sensor, which now performs just one basic function of unlocking your device. The fingerprint scanner on the Honor 8 performed a number of other tasks. The Lite version also skips the highlight feature, the dual-camera module at the rear side. Honor 8 Lite gets a single rear camera instead of two sensors.

The Honor 8 Lite runs on EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. And this new UI comes with a lot of interesting features. We have already talked about the new EMUI 5.0 so you can read the full story here. Besides, the new UI feels much organized, clean and smooth. Opening and closing apps were quite easy and they loaded quickly.

Further, diving under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Huawei's in-house octa-core Kirin 655 SoC which is coupled with 4GB RAM. During our short time, we conducted some tests and this setup was able to deliver good performance without any lag. The smartphone also handles gaming quite well.

For you storage needs, the smartphone gets 64GB of internal storage and it is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The Honor 8 Lite is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The battery should easily last a full day on a single charge. The smartphone gets several battery saving features as well.

Cameras

As for the optics, the Honor 8 Lite is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture with autofocus feature. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a 77-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture.

We were able to take few pictures in both indoor and outdoor setting.The images we captured looked vibrant and showed good detailing. The front camera does a better job at taking selfies. Autofocus is quite okay but we would like to see it function more quickly. Overall, the cameras hold up pretty well.

There are a ton of modes and filters and other settings that you can customize as per your liking.

Pricing

Considering the specifications and features Honor 8 Lite brings to the table, the handset is priced at Rs. 17,999. The smartphone will be available via the Honor partner stores across the country from tomorrow, May 12, 2017.

However, the Premium Black color option will only be available as of now. The Blue variant will be released later this month. The device comes with a 15-month service warranty too along with the pick-up and drops after sales service facility.

Having said all that, we will be doing a full in depth review of this device in the coming days, so do stay tuned on Gizbot to find out how this device fares in real-life usage.