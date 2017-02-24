HTC U Ultra, U Play hands-on and first impression

Design

HTC has come out with a different design scheme with the new series and unlike the previous HTC devices, the new phones have a curved glass backing, somewhat similar to Samsung Galaxy S7. HTC U Ultra looks quite pleasing and has 3D contoured edges with a liquid surface, meaning the smartphone appears to have different colors when held at different angles). The smartphone has a lustrous, symmetrical and curved glass construction. While the handset is designed to turn heads, it is also prone to slipping off your hands because of slippery material used in construction. You have to take extra care of the smartphone in everyday usage. HTC U Ultra comes in three color variants- Brilliant Black, Cosmetic Pink and Sapphire Blue.

Coming on to other important aspects, the power button and the volume rockers are situated on the right side of the smartphone. The SIM Tray lies up top. A Type-C USB port is placed alongside a speaker unit at the bottom, but we don't have 3.5mm headphone Jack here. The HTC U Ultra measures at 162.4 x 79.79 x 7.99 mm and weighs in at 175 gm.

While the flagship HTC U Ultra looks stunning, the U Play is no less than its elder sibling and also looks quite premium.The smartphone resembles the U Ultra in overall design but comes in compact form factor and is easy to use with one hand. Similar to HTC U Ultra, the U Play has power button and volume rockers placed on the right side, with the left side being empty.

Besides, the selfie camera, earpiece and the light sensor is located at the top of the display. The SIM tray is situated along with the secondary microphone. We have the USB 2.0 Type-C port along with the speaker grill at the bottom. The fingerprint scanner is placed at front.

HTC U Play comes in four colour variants- Iceberg White, Indigo Blue, Black Oil and cosmic Pink Gold.

Overall, HTC has finally paid attention to consumer's reviews and has revamped the design for good. The new devices look premium but make sure you buy a case for them as the metal-glass construction makes them quite slippery.

SEE ALSO: HP to open 250 outlets this year to expand its reach in India