InFocus Turbo 5 First Impressions: Big battery is the highlight feature

InFocus, a privately owned company based out of United States which went silent for almost 9 months has finally launched its newest smartphone Turbo 5 for Indian consumers. The smartphone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM priced at Rs. 6,999 and 3GB RAM paired with 32GB internal memory variant priced at Rs. 7,999.

The handsets will be exclusively available on Amazon from July 4, 2017. The highlight of the new InFocus handsets is their big 5,000 mAh battery unit that as per company can easily last for two days on a single charge.

We were present at the launch event and tested the handset for a brief time to find out what InFocus has to offer this time. Here's what we think of InFocus Turbo 5.

Design and Display: Metal Unibody design and a 5.2-inch HD screen

The Turbo 5 is very comfortable to hold thanks to its lightweight metal unibody design. The smartphone has a 2.5D curved glass at front.

At the right side of the smartphone, you will find the volume rockers and power button, while the hybrid SIM card slot is positioned on the left side. The 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the top, while micro USB port is at the bottom. There is fingerprint sensor with In Focus logo at the back.

The company mentions that the sensor has the capacity to register 5 fingerprints and can unlock the device in just 0.5 seconds.

Turbo 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen with curved edges. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with LED flashlight, while, the front has a 5-megapixel camera along with f/2.2 aperture.

Overall the smartphone looks quite premium and it is very easy to hold, despite carrying a large battery.

Talking about the display, Turbo 5 features 5.2-inch IPS display with HD (720p) resolution along with 2.5D curved glass panel. In my brief time with this phone, the display seemed quite responsive, decent and viewing angles were also good. We will evaluate the screen's outdoor performance while reviewing the handset in the coming week.

Camera: 13MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera

The new smartphone has 13-megapixel rear camera along with LED flashlight to help you capture images in low-light conditions, while, the front one has a 5-megapixel camera along with f/2.2 aperture.

The camera app also has the HDR mode, panorama mode, number of filters, image stabilization and beauty mode. Besides you can also adjust white Balance and some other imaging features from the settings. The camera also offers anti-Shake functionality.

We tested both the cameras for a brief period and found that the shots showed good detailing on the 5.2-inch screen, but still, I wanted you to wait for some time for our full camera review of Turbo 5 on GIZBOT.

Processor and RAM: MediaTek processor with two RAM variants

Turbo 5 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. The smartphone has 16 GB and 32 GB internal memory that can be expanded by up to 32GB via micro SD card.

During my short span with the smartphone I found that there is some delay while opening the apps, however, we will give our final verdict after reviewing the handset.

Battery and Software: Massive 5,000 mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat

The most impressive thing about this smartphone is that with the massive 5,000 mAh battery unit, which as per the company gives you 34 days of standby time, up to 50 hours of usage time, up to 15 hours of online video viewing or up to 23 hours of video calling. We will evaluate such claims while reviewing the handset.

On the software front, Turbo 5 comes with the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. Interestingly, Nougat allows users to treat SD card memory also as system memory, so 16GB and 32 storage are enough to start with.

In our brief stint with the handset, it seemed quite responsive and we did not face any performance issues. Stay tuned for the complete performance test of Turbo 5 on Gizbot.com.

Conclusion

Turbo 5 seems like a decent budget smartphone with big battery and design as its highlight features. We didn't face any major issue with the smartphone in our brift usage. However, we will stress test the handset to find out its real potential in the coming week.