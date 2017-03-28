LG K10 (2017) review: Good phone but lags behind in the race

LG announced an affordable smartphone in the K series earlier this year and the same has been released in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,990. The LG K10 (2017) comes with several attractive features.

Rating: 3.5/5



More Gallery »

PROS Wide angle selfie camera | Removable battery | SoS button | Android Nougat OS CONS Interface needs improvement | Plastic body | Expensive price tag Full Specifications

But, will the smartphone be able to get a breathing space for itself in the already competitive mobile market in the country? Let's find out in this review.

The K10 that has been made in India comes with the SoS feature and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. LG has announced the K10 in three color options - Gold, Black, and Titanium.

The device is bundled with a free smart cover and there is unlimited Hungama access for 45 days facilitating audio and video downloads without any limit. If these features aren't enough for you to buy this phone, here is our complete review.

Design and Display: Plastic design feels neither cheap nor premium

On the design front, the LG K10 (2017) features a compact form factor that makes it comfortable to hold. The rear panel has an ergonomic design. It's back is made of plastic and the same is textured too. There is a metallic effect on the edges that gives a little premium look. The back panel is removable and so you can remove the battery too.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of this phone, It has been placed below the rear camera and the sensor also doubles as the lock/power key. The volume rocket is located at the left in such a way that it is easy to operate.

The phone is pretty lightweight at 142 grams and carries a slim profile with 7.9 mm thickness. There is a micro USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the phone.

When it comes to the display, the LG K10 flaunts a 5.3-inch HD 720p in-cell IPS display with 2.5D curved glass on top. During our usage, the display performed pretty average for its pricing.

The viewing angles and color reproduction were not disappointing. The brightness level can be adjusted, but the sunlight visibility becomes a tough task at times until it is adjusted to have the maximum brightness. There are no capacitive buttons on the phone as it has only on-screen buttons for various functions.

Interface and Software: Performance is pretty smooth

The LG K10 (2017) runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box based on the company's UI. The device seems to be pretty smooth in terms of performance during our review period. There is a dedicated SoS feature that will be activated on pressing the power button thrice. This feature will call the India specific emergency number 112.

One of the on-screen buttons lets you access the SIM card manager in a single click. The LG's skin has removed the app drawer by default. However, the same can be enabled from the Settings if you don't want to see all the apps on the home screens.

Hardware: Makes it lag behind the competition

The LG phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor that is clocked at 1.5GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. One good thing for the users is that there is expandable storage support up to 2TB via a micro SD card slot.

With these hardware aspects, the smartphone manages the everyday tasks without any difficulty. We tested the device by browsing the internet and checking social networks. While these tasks were handled pretty much decently, it showed a bit of lag in handling multitasking but this can be ignored until you are a heavy user.

Camera: Selfie camera comes in as a surprise

The LG K10 features a 13MP main snapper at its rear with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, and autofocus. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with 120-degree wide angle lens. When it comes to the camera performance, there seems to be missing details and grainy pictures on capturing close-up shots.

Otherwise, the outdoor performance was pretty decent. While using the front camera, you can easily switch between the portrait and wide view in a single click.

Under immense lighting, the camera captured colors impressively. You can check out the performance from the camera samples given here. On the whole, we can saty that the camera performance is above average.

Battery and Connectivity: Removable battery and USB OTG are welcome additions

As we had mentioned in the design section, one of the features that you can see in the LG smartphone is the removable battery, thanks to the plastic back cover. The battery capacity is 2800mAh and it can render a decent backup to the device for almost a day.

During out review, we used the phone some light gaming, browsing, video streaming, and calls. The phone did manage to last almost a day, except for a few hours on regular usage on a single charge. However, it may not be the right model for the heavy users as it is power hungry on using 4G continuously.

In terms of connectivity, the LG K10 has Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, dual SIM, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE on board.

Verdict

The LG K10 (2017) is a compact phone with a nice design, mediocre performance, capable camera and above average display. The device has the advantage of running Android Nougat in its price point. Given the price tag of Rs. 13,990, the smartphone seems to be overpriced than its competitors that are among the best-sellers in the market.

On comparing it with the Honor 6X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, etc., this smartphone might lag behind as the rivals have a premium metallic design language, and render superior performance as well.