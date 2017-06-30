Moto Z2 Play review: A design marvel that gets most of the things right

Design: The best looking smartphone of the year 2017 with 16:9 aspect ratio screen

Moto Z2 Play is by far the best looking handset with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio screen that I have reviewed in the last six months. While it takes design cues from its predecessor, the new Moto Z2 Play feels much refined and polished. It is also amazingly thin (5.99 mm) and feels very light (145g) in hands. If you own a Moto Z Play, you will instantly feel the difference in overall look and feel.

But this difference in thickness and overall weight comes with certain compromises. The company has downgraded the battery size to 3,000 mAh from the 3,510 mAh battery unit that powers up the previous Moto Z Play. You can read about the battery performance of the handset later in the review.

Nevertheless, the smartphone is entirely crafted out of metal and Glass. It feels quite premium and instantly makes an impression. The matte finish rear panel, the circular camera module and the Moto design elements makes it one of the stylish looking handset in sub Rs.30k price-point. And while we can argue on the protruded camera module and the design team's inability to give it a seamless feel, it still gives the Moto Z2 Play its unique identity.

The right side of the deice houses the volume rockers and power button. The top of the display is a place where you will find the dual two-tone LED flash, earpiece, proximity and ambient light sensors and the 8MP selfie camera. The top of the phone has a microphone and a tray that can accommodate two nano SIM cards and a microSD card.

The fingerprint scanner rests at the bottom of the display and has some wasted space on either side as Motorola is offering on-screen touch controls. But you can use fingerprint scanner as a home, back and multitasking button by activating a particular function within Moto Actions in settings. You can read about it in the software part of this review.

What's truly amazing about the Moto Z2 Play is the fact that even with such a sleek profile, the smartphone gives you the liberty of using a standard headphones working on a 3.5mm jack. Alongside the 3.5mm headphone jack, you will find a type C port.

The rear panel of the smartphone has got some noticeable changes when you compare it to the previous Moto Z Play. Unlike the glass rear panel on Moto Z Play which was quite prone to smudges, the matte finish aluminum rear panel on Moto Z2 Play feels more durable and easily restricts fingerprints and smudges.

The antenna lines now run along the edges of the rear panel and the magnetic pins are placed at the bottom along with a gold coloured strip.

Talking about the in-hand feel, Moto Z2 Play feels amazingly light and robust at the same time. The smartphone is a bit wide but not to the point that it troubles one-hand usage.

Another important design element is the water-repellant nano coating which might not be as durable as IP67/68 certification but as Motorola pitches it, it can protect the device from water splashes.