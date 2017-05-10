Nokia 6 First Impressions: The great comeback?

Nokia Android smartphones will soon make it to the Indian market. HMD Global, the Finnish company that now owns Nokia brand recently showcased the company's product line-up in an event in New Delhi. This includes the mid-range Android devices- Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 that are set to hit the Indian stores next month.

While there's no official word on the exact launch date and the pricing of the Nokia's Android force, the smartphones will be priced under Rs. 20,000 to take on mid-range and budget handsets from Lenovo, Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, Micromax and others.

This brings us to the question- Is Nokia ready for its second inning in the Indian market? Let's try to find out with the first impressions of Nokia's first ever Android smartphones- the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3.

Design: Premium and Durable

Nokia has always been known for its build quality and the first Android handsets seem to maintain the brand's long appreciated design standards. Especially the Nokia 6, which as per company is crafted out of precision-milled aluminum.

Nokia says that it took the manufacturer a total of 55 minutes to machine the handset from a solid block of metal, and trust me it certainly feels like the most durable handset in sub Rs. 20k price-point.

Nokia 6 is sleek, feels rock solid and also looks quite premium. The buttons are placed ergonomically and the handset also gets a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Nokia 5 skips the sleek form factor but feels equally solid in hands.

Nokia 3 on the other side comes with a polycarbonate body but is quite handy to use and feels durable. You will also find Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 featuring fingerprint scanners integrated on the home button at front. Nokia 3 apparently skips the biometric security feature.

Display: Full HD on Nokia 6 and HD screens on Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 with Gorilla Glass protection

Nokia 6 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD IPS display with a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The display is vivid and viewing angles are also good. The full HD screen on Nokia 6 offers a pixel density of 403 ppi and touches the brightness mark of 450 nits.

Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 sports HD screens offering a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Both have the same 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch screen, whereas the smaller Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD display. We will evaluate the display performance of the three devices in our comprehensive review of the Nokia handsets.

Software: The latest and the sweetest Android Nougat

One of the key selling points of the upcoming Nokia Android handsets will be the underlying software. Now when Nokia has finally boarded the Android bandwagon, the company wants the users to experience the latest Android flavor- the Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box.

The Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 units I tested during the product showcase have the Android 7.1.1, while the Nokia 3 had Android 7.0 running the show. The fact that Nokia hasn't done any unwanted customization, the user interface worked smoothly and felt stock Android.

Hardware: Not the best-in-class but certainly not the worst

The hardware powering the first set of Nokia Android handsets doesn't seem to be their strongest point when compared to rival handsets from Xiaomi, Huawei and Lenovo. Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and have 3GB RAM and 2GB of RAM respectively.

Nokia 6 offers 32GB internal storage with micro SD card support by upto 128GB. Nokia 5 gets 16GB internal memory with expandable support by upto 128GB. Both phones have a dual-hybrid SIM card slot.

Nokia 3 on the other hand gets a quad-core MTK 6737 chipset coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The internal memory is expandable via microSD card by upto 128GB.

The handsets worked without any performance issues during my brief usage; however their full potential will be tested in the coming month.

Besides, we also got a chance to experience the latest generation Nokia 3310 feature phone that has a 1,200 battery unit and sports a 2.4-inch screen. Nokia says that the battery can offer a talk time of up to 22 hours and a standby time of one month. There is a 2MP rear snapper as well on the feature phone.

Camera, Battery and Connectivity

Camera performance was pretty decent on the three handsets. The Nokia 6's 16MP rear camera seemed quite capable in capturing detailing and colour tones in day-light and indoor lighting.

Nokia 5 gets a 13MP rear shooter while the most affordable one- the Nokia 3 has an 8MP rear snapper. As far as front cameras are concerned, all the smartphones feature an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 are backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit, while the smaller Nokia 3 is powered by a 2,650 mAh battery unit.

For connectivity you get Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G and USB OTG.

Verdict

Nokia's comeback with the first set of Android handsets seems pretty decent. The smartphones are well built, have the latest software and somewhat capable hardware to turn heads in the Indian market where the brand has maintained a trust over the years. Whether the Nokia 6, 5 and 3 lives up to Nokia's name or not, is something we will find out very soon.

Meanwhile share your views in comments if you are equally excited about the Nokia's comeback in India. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for more on Nokia.