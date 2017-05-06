OKWU Omicron first impressions : A decent design with a heavy body

Homegrown smartphone maker OKWU has finally launched its second phone Omicron at the price of Rs. 10,499 and the phone is available in all leading retail outlets.

Now let's talk about OKWU. The company has earlier launched OKWU Pi and is manufacturing and assembling phones in Shenzhen, China. However, the company is also planning to set up their plant in the country. Meanwhile, it is also in talks with Amity University for its research and development unit.

We were present at the launch event and tested the handset for a brief time to find out what OKWU has to offer this time. Here's what we think of new device - Omicron.

Design and Display

On one hand, where other smartphone makers are focusing on providing light phones, OKWU has launched a heavy phone, thanks to its metal body. Well, the look is not that bad but I have seen good looking smartphones in a recent past. For instance, the Coolpad Note 5 lite carrying a price tag of Rs. 8,199. The smartphone comes in three colors - rose gold, gray, and black, and we got the rose gold variant. There is a USB port for charging at the bottom while the 3.5mm audio jack is positioned at the top. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side of the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF technology along with fingerprint scanner, which the company claims will unlock the phone in just 0.1 seconds.

There is no doubt that smartphone is really heavy to carry but when it comes to the design, the new smartphone doesn't disappoint me.

Talking about the display, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and offers 480 ppi of pixel density. The display is quite responsive, seems decent and colors also look quite vibrant.

Camera

The smartphone supports a 13-megapixel rear camera along with PDAF and the front one comes up with 5-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash to help you capture images in low-light conditions.

The camera also has modes like zero shutter delay, anti-shake, face detection, smile shot auto scene detection and it also has time lapse interval for video.

In our brief usage, the rear camera did a decent job, but front camera is not that good. However, we will evaluate the camera performance in detail while reviewing the handset in the coming weeks.

Battery and Connectivity

The smartphone is powered by a 3000mAh battery Lithium-ion battery, which is claimed to offer up to 16 hours of talk-time and 3 days of standby time. But somehow I believe that the battery is one of the downsides of this phone as the Chinese smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime and Lenovo K6 Power have bigger 4,000mAh battery units that does a far decent job at a low price.

However, we will give our final verdict while reviewing the handset.

On the connectivity front, this phone offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and comes with dual SIM smartphone along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Software/ Hardware

It runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 OS. The new smartphone is also offering preloaded apps like Turbo download which will allow users to download large files.

In my brief stint with the handset, I did not face any performance issues. Stay tuned for the complete performance test of the smartphone on Gizbot.

On the hardware front, OKWU Omicron is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory but it is expandable up to 64GB with the help of a microSD card.

Verdict

There is no doubt that the OKWU Omicron comes with a decent look. However, there is tough competition with the smartphones from the Chinese brands that offer more specifications and good looks at a low price. We will evaluate the new phone's complete potential to give our final verdict in the comprehensive review in the coming weeks.