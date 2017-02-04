Samsung Galaxy On Nxt First Impressions: Just Another Samsung Mid-Range Smartphone

Samsung's new offering, the Galaxy On Nxt is aimed at the mid-range segment with a price tag of Rs. 18,490. Samsung touts the Galaxy On Nxt as the upgrade of their Galaxy On7 (2016), however, technically, the smartphone is the bumped up variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime and that too only in terms of storage.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy On Nxt Launched at Rs. 18,490 as Flipkart Exclusive

Samsung quickly sent us a review unit of the Galaxy On Nxt and the device we received is the black colored one. The smartphone is also available in Gold Color. We have been using the smartphone for more than 24 hours and here's how it fared in the meantime.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

The Galaxy J7 Prime Replica At the first glance, we thought it as the last month launched Galaxy J7 Prime, however, we were wrong. The Galaxy On Nxt looks exactly same as the J7 Prime and it looks nice with its all-metal unibody design with a curved 2.5D glass with which it looks much premium. The loudspeaker is oddly placed at the right side just above the power button, which is kind of weird. Apart from that, the device has typical Samsung's button placements. The device looks and feels much premium than the previous Samsung devices in the same segment. Surely, not a Samsung Phone's Display The Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1080*1920 pixels and a pixel density of 401 PPI. In our short time with the device, we noticed that the display is slightly on the dull side and doesn't feel like a using a Samsung phone. The display on the Galaxy J7 Prime is very sharp and has good viewing angles as well. We didn't understand whether this issue is just with our review unit. We'll update this article after finding out a solution for this issue. Software Niggles! Samsung has improved a lot in terms of software in recent times. The company's TouchWiz UI has come a long way after being into criticism for many years. It looks like the software isn't optimized that well in the Galaxy On Nxt. We faced several niggles in this OS while browsing through the entire UI. The device shutters a lot in the recent apps menu and the settings app as well. However, we believe that these issues can be fixed via a software update. Apart from these small issues, we haven't noticed any heating issues with the smartphone. Long Lasting Battery After shooting our unboxing video, we quickly charged the device with the bundled charger and it took around two hours to charge from 30 percent to 100 percent. The phone comes with a bigger battery of 3,300mAh capacity and it easily lasts for a day and even more with moderate usage. We will examine the battery a bit more in our full review of the device. Just Another Samsung Device! The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt comes with a beautiful design and insane battery life. We faced some issues with the display in our unit and some software issues. Apart from that, the device was just fine. At this price range, the device competes with the likes of Motorola Moto G (4th Gen) and Lenovo Z2 Plus, only in terms of pricing. Stay tuned to GIZBOT for the complete review of the phone in coming weeks.