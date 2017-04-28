Samsung Z4 to be launched soon: User manual published

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the market. Dubbed as Samsung Z4, the smartphone has already received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA).

It only indicates that the South Korean giant could actually launch the device soon. While the days ahead look promising for Samsung fans with a new smartphone coming up, now a diagram of the Samsung Z4 has just appeared online. Popular tipster, Roland Quandt ‏@rquandt was the first to spot the listing on Samsung's website. The tipster has also taken an image from the phone's official user manual and has posted it on Twitter.

Let's have a look at what the image actually reveals.

What does the images reveal? Looking at the image of the Samsung Z4, you can basically make out how the device looks or is designed and the various features of the handset. Thus we see that the rear camera on the device is placed between a pair of LED flash. The loudspeaker is placed below the camera setup. The volume buttons are on the right side. The bottom part of the device shows the main antenna. There is also a GPS antenna on the top left side of the device and a power button on the right side. The smartphone has a 3.5mm audio port at the top of the device. SEE ALSO: Samsung earns a revenue of $8.7 billion from Q1 2017 Coming to the front side, the Samsung Z4 has a front-facing flash and the selfie camera as well as a proximity sensor. The bottom side of the device shows multipurpose jack and a microphone. There is a physical home button that separates capacitive buttons for Menu and Back keys below the touchscreen display. Further, as per the manual, Samsung Z4 will be powered by the company's own Tizen operating system. Wi-Fi Certification The Wi-Fi certification reveals that the Samsung Z4 will support single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features. FCC As for the FCC certification site, the listing shows the smartphone with a model number SM-Z400F. The listing further reveals that the Samsung Z4 will have connectivity features like 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0 LE up to 2GHz, WiFi, GPS amongst others. Under the hood, the handset will feature a Lithium-ion battery with rating 3.85V, 7.9Wh. The listing also shows that the handset measures 132 .9 mm x 69. 2 mm. However, there are no other details presented about the upcoming smartphone. Successor Basically, the new offering Samsung Z4 will be the successor of Z3 smartphone which was launched in India almost two years back in 2015. Samsung might be bringing some few design changes and maybe the company could ramp up the specifications of the upcoming smartphone. SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders reveal infinity display with minimal bezels In any case, now that the company is done with all the relevant certifications as well as writing the manual, the next Tizen phone should be made official soon. While we don't have the actual date, all these are clear indications that Samsung is preparing to announce the device.

