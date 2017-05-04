Smartron srt.phone first impression

Technology firm Smartron announced its new smartphone titled srt.phone. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32 GB and the 64 GB variant comes at Rs 13,999 and it is already available on Flipkart. The company is also offering a free back cover, one year of t.care warranty and an additional Rs 1,500 off on exchange of an older phone with srt.phone.

We were present at the launch event and tested the handset for a brief period of time to find out what Smartron is offering this time. Here's what we think of the new device.

Design and Display

I believe the design of a smartphone can actually change the mind of the buyer but srt.phone doesn't have that look. There is no doubt that smartphone is very easy to carry thanks to its lightweight polycarbonate body. The back cover is removable and so is the battery. It has USB Type-C port for charging and dual speakers at the bottom while the headphone jack sits at the top.

The power button is at the top which seems bit weird because I got confused and kept touching the volume rocker which is placed at the right side of the phone.

The smartphone has 13-megapixel rear camera along with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flashlight and a fingerprint scanner at the back. The front camera is a 5-megapixel unit along with a wide-angle lens.

Overall, the smartphone has an unimpressive design.

Talking about the display, the smartphone is fitted with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display is quite responsive, seems decent and colors also look quite vibrant.

Camera

The smartphone supports a 13-megapixel camera along with PDAF, F/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The front one comes up with 5-megapixel selfie camera with a wide-angle lens.

The camera also has modes like manual, HDR, panorama, night mode and so on. The primary camera can also shoot 4K UHD videos.

In our brief usage, the camera did a decent job and took some good photos. The colors look vibrant on the full HD screen and images have good detailing. We will evaluate the camera performance in detail while reviewing the handset in the coming weeks.

Battery and Connectivity

The smartphone is powered by 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 2.0 technology.

Comparing the srt.phone battery to its competitors, the smartphone stands nowhere in front of the Redmi 3S Prime with a 4,100mAh battery priced at Rs 8,999.

However, it's too early to comment on the battery performance. We will give the final verdict in our comprehensive review of the smartphone.

On the connectivity front, the new smartphone supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and NFC and comes with dual SIM smartphone along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Software/ Hardware

It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat interestingly, Nougat allows users to treat SD card memory also as system memory. The new smartphone is also offering preloaded apps like MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneNote and Skype and an app called 'tronx' which basically offers free cloud storage and data backup facilities as well as device support.

In my brief stint with the handset, I did not face any performance issues. Stay tuned for the complete performance test of the smartphone on Gizbot.com.

On the hardware front, Smartron srt.phone is powered by Snapdragon 652 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.8 GHz along with 4GB of RAM on board. The device comes in internal in two variants - 32GB and 64GB storage options. However, there is a no expandable storage on the smartphone.

Verdict

There is no doubt that the Smartron srt.phone is a feature loaded affordable smartphone with a decent camera but an unimpressive design. However, there is tough competition with smartphones like Redmi Note 4, and Moto G5 because these phones are also under Rs 15.000 range. We will evaluate the srt.phone's complete potential to give our final verdict in the comprehensive review. Stay tuned on GIZBOT.