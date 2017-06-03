Smartron srt.phone review: A decent budget smartphone from an all Indian brand

Smartron is an Indian smartphone manufacturer not known to a lot of people out there. It has not been too long since its inception and it first product the t.book was launched on March 31, 2016.

Soon after t.book the t.phone emerged which is a sub 25k phone with a decent processing speed for its price. Smartron's future endeavor is to create an ecosystem that allows synchronization between various devices. A system similar to Apple's iCloud.

The company's latest handset- srt.phone was made public on May 3, 2017. It is a budget smartphone that gets work done efficiently for the price. But does it fit the lot and is it worth the price? Let's find out.

srt.phone comes with 32 GB and 64 GB ROM priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively. The unique selling proposition from Smartron to boost this smartphone's sale is by stimulating the emotions of Indians for Sachin Tendulkar, colloquially referred to as God of Cricket. It is quite evident from the fact that the brand is offering not one but two back covers signed by Tendulkar himself with each srt.phone.

Design: Basic design and feels a bit bulky for one-hand usage

The design is quiet simple to look at and there is nothing too appealing about it. The front panel brings to memories the old HTC devices that had quite a lot of bezel around them. The front snapper rests adjacent to the earpiece.

Three physical buttons viz. home, apps and back button lie at the bottom and are simply represented by three exactly similar back lit dots. Users will have to invest efforts to find out the functions of the three buttons and that's one of the negatives.

The back panel houses fingerprint sensor at an easy to reach spot, talking of which, the sensor is quite responsive and works perfectly well. Camera has been placed at the top left corner with the flash lying next to it.

Earphone jack lies on top left edge while USB type C port occupies the center base. Speakers are placed at the bottom as well. Volume rockers lie on the right side of the phone while the power toggle lies on the top right edge of the phone making it hard to reach.

The phone has nothing much to boast off as far as looks are concerned. It also lags behind in offering a comfortable grip which only adds up to the discomfort of moving the finger often to reach the volume rockers and power button.

srt.phone weighs around 155 gms and its dimensions are 153x 77x 8.9. The phone is best operated with two hands.

Camera: Good enough for daylight photography

srt.phone has a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. The primary snapper is specified with PDAF, F2.0, BIS sensor and a single flash. PDAF is a technology used in DSLRs for better light controlling. srt.phone takes decent pictures during the day, it is in low light that the camera starts giving up on you. The pictures are noisy in low light condition. Using flash in low light conditions over saturates the pictures.

The camera has three focus features namely macro, auto and manual. While Manual and auto focus modes were good enough to produce some sharp imagery, macro focus on the other hand was of no good use.

While in macro mode the camera looses focus and at a point you start realizing that there is no need of macro focus mode at all. Focus in macro mode is way too slow and once you have locked the focus a minute shake is enough to lose it.