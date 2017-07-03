Sony Xperia XZ Premium review: Ahead of its time

Design: Premium and durable but not much handy

Durability and style goes side by side with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. While the smartphone instantly makes an impression with its glass-metal construction, it also boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and rear side to maintain a robust design.

The highly reflective Glass at the rear panel does give the handset a premium feel, but at the same time it also makes the device quite prone to smudges making it a nightmare for users who love their mobile devices to be free of fingerprints. It's just impossible to keep the Xperia XZ Premium free of smudges; however I can adjust with that as the XZ premium looks amazing and will surely turn heads as soon as you take the phone out from your pocket.

And it's not just the rear panel that makes the XZ Premium a great looking device, the diamond cut edges with perfectly rounded corners are just impossible to ignore. These edges hold the frame firmly, protect the device from accidental drops and also create a nice light-bending effect.

While Samsung and LG are adopting new and unconventional screen sizes, Sony is still sticking with the traditional approach, which in the case of Xperia XZ Premium is a bit of step back. Unlike the taller and curvier flagships from LG and Samsung, Sony Xperia XZ Premium feels a bit bulky and has noticeable bezels on top and bottom of the screen, which are even visible on the Chrome variant. The all boxy design with no curves also makes it difficult for the handset to nestle easily in the hands.

If you have used the latest Galaxy S8/S8+ or LG G6, you will instantly feel the difference. A bulky phone with slippery metal-glass construction does not add to an ergonomic design in everyday use. However there's a bright side of those large bezels on top and bottom of the screen. These spaces work as a good resting spots for your thumbs where they don't interfere with the screen while you watch videos or play games. Something you will find irritating with the bezel-less tall display devices launched by LG and Samsung.

As far as controls go, Sony has done a neat job. Sony Xperia XZ Premium has two stereo speakers placed on the front fascia, giving you ample of sound while you play games or stream videos. The fingerprint sensor positioned on the right side is in the reach of your thumb (right handed) and index finger in case you are left handed.

It's fast and unlocked the phone with 4 out of 5 attempts in my usage. Sony's dedicated camera button on the same side is just amazing for camera use. The volume rockers are also placed on the right side. The SIM card tray is on the left.

As you are paying a hefty amount, Sony is also making sure your phone stays protected from dust and water. The smartphone is IP68 certified making it easy for you to click pictures, record super slow motion videos even if it's raining heavily or you are taking a dip in a pool (not sea).

Summing up all, Sony Xperia XZ Premium come out as the most premium and polished Sony handset I have come across in a while. It's built on the experience that Sony has achieved in the last few years by manufacturing some of the best-looking Android devices.

It also maintains the durability standard by offering dust and water resistivity. But now when I have used the new Galaxy S8 and LG G6, I wish Sony had also worked on cutting the extra bulk to make the handset a bit more practical and ergonomic in everyday use.