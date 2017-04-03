Sony Xperia XZs First Impressions: This compact smartphone has some serious camera prowess

Sony today announced its latest flagship smartphone- Xperia XZs in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 49,990, the handset packs in Sony's latest innovation in imaging department- the 'Motion Eye camera' that works on company's 'Bionz' image processor (present in Sony Cybershot and Alpha cameras) and promises to deliver highly detailed pictures with realistic colours.

The smartphone will be available for pre-booking from 4th April to 10th April, 2017. Consumers who will pre-book the handset in this time period will also get Sony's SRS- XB10 Bluetooth speaker free of cost.

Besides, the smartphone features a new sleek and impressive design that is also IP65/68 water and dust certified, is backed by Snapdragon 820 chipset and flaunts a crisp 5.2-inch full HD display.

We were present at the Sony press conference today where the device was showcased and were able to do some initial testing to find out the flagship's potential. Here are our first impressions of Sony Xperia XZs.

Camera: Sony's latest 19MP 'Motion Eye Camera' that captures Super Slow Motion

Let's talk about the highlight feature- the 19MP Motion Eye camera, which is the first camera with memory stacked image sensor. Sony says the camera has the ability to capture and scan imaging data at five times faster speed than the other smartphones to minimize distortion while capturing moving objects.

Besides, the 19MP rear camera is also the first mobile camera to shoot slow motion videos at a staggering 960 fps. While the super slow motion videos look amazing on the device, the smartphone can only capture the same for just six seconds at lower 720p resolution. You just need to start the video recording and tap the slow-mo button to start the six-second super slow-motion recording for the exact moment you want to capture.

The super slow motion videos look amazing, but due to lower resolution, the noise becomes quite evident.

Besides, the 19MP rear shooter also features Sony's predictive hybrid autofocus technology with phase detection autofocus, which can sense the motion when the camera is on and captures shots even before you press the shutter button.

During our brief stint with the Xperia XZs, the images we captured looked amazing on the 5.2-inch full HD screen. The detailing was impressive and the sensor was able to capture accurate colour tones without any shutter delays.

For video recording, Sony Xperia XZs has 'SteadyShot' technology that works on 5-axis image stabilization to reduce shake and to compensate for movement in five directions. We will test the feature and camera's full potential in the coming week in our comprehensive review of the smartphone. It is worth mentioning that the camera can also record 4K videos.

Sony Xperia XZs has a 13MP front camera with a 22mm wide angle lens, ISO 6400 and f/2.0 aperture that is also quite impressive.

Design: Compact, Premium and Water-dust resistant

The latest Xperia XZs is by far the best looking Xperia handset I have seen. While it maintains the Sony's traditional Xperia range design elements, the smartphone has been given a sleeker look and more defined edges when compared to previous Xperia handsets.

The flagship smartphone is made out of stainless steel and features a matte finish at the back that feels good in hands and also offers a good grip. However, it easily picks up smudges in everyday usage. The matte Black variant simply looks stunning.

I really liked the fact that the Xperia XZs is quite compact and can be used with one hand without any problems. Sony is calling it a loop surface design that makes the handset quite ergonomic in everyday usage.

The right side of the smartphone has the volume rockers and power button that also integrates a fingerprint sensor. A dedicated two-stage camera hardware button is also provided on the right side. The SIM card tray is positioned on the left side.

Another highlight about the design of Sony Xperia XZs is the IP65/68 water and dust certification. The handset can easily withstand accidental water spills, thus allowing users to shoot in non-favorable weather conditions.

Display: 5.2-inch Full HD screen with Sony's Bravia engine

Sony Xperia XZs sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen that delivers a pixel density of 424ppi. The colour tones and contrast is handled by Sony's Bravia Mobile Engine and X-Reality, which we have seen previously in a number of Xperia devices. The display is quite bright and crisp. The colours pop out well and the viewing angles are also good.

The 5.2-inch full HD display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Hardware: Snapdragon 820 CPU with 4GB of RAM

Sony Xperia XZs is backed by a Snapdragon 820 processor, which is not the latest flagship chipset around and considering the price-point, a Snapdragon 821 SoC would have made more sense here.

The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM to take care of multitasking and you have the option of buying the handset in two inbuilt storage variants- 32GB and 64GB. The internal memory can be expanded by up to GB via microSD card.

Sony Xperia XZs also gets Hi-Res audio, DSEE HX, and Sony's other signature sound technologies to deliver on audio front.

Software: Android 7.0 Nougat with Xperia UI

Sony Xperia XZs runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Sony's Xperia UI on top of it. The user interface comes with Xperia Actions, which is basically the next gen version of Xperia tips to provide weather, place and time based suggestions to simplify daily life scenarios. Besides, you will also get Sony's signature apps such as Sony Lounge, Movie maker, Sony Liv, etc.

The Android Nougat ran quite smoothly and during my brief stint with the handset, I did not notice any lags or performance issues. However, I will give my final verdict on software performance in the comprehensive review of the smartphone.

Battery and Connectivity

Sony Xperia XZs is powered by a 2,900mAh battery unit that also gets QuickCharge 3.0. While the battery's firepower seems to be on a lower side, Sony is claiming that the optimized power management mode makes the handset deliver a two-day battery life on a single charge. We will evaluate such claims in the coming week.

Verdict

Sony Xperia XZs comes at a hefty price tag but offers some camera features that we are seeing for the first time on a mobile device.

The computing and multitasking hardware might not be the best in the lot; however the Xperia XZs still packs in a lot of punch and can be the best compact camera smartphone in the market. Stay tuned on GIZBOT for our comprehensive review on Sony Xperia XZs.