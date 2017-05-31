Vivo V5s review: It’s for the selfie lovers who need ample storage

With the increased use of smartphones and the increasing selfie trend, many smartphone makers have launched selfie-centric devices. One such phone is the Vivo V5s that has been launched with a front-facing flash and other interesting features.

Rating: 4.0/5



More Gallery »

PROS Superior selfie camera | Long lasting battery life | Support for expandable storage | Moonlight flash at the front | Ample storage space CONS Display could have been better | Non-removable battery | Expensive than its counterparts Full Specifications

Vivo has been quite popular for launching the selfie-centric smartphones. After banking on popularity with the success of the Vivo V5 and Vivo V5 Plus, the company announced the third such selfie smartphone dubbed V5s.

This smartphone looks similar to the premium offering - V5 Plus. The Vivo V5s is priced at Rs. 18,990 in India, making it relatively expensive than the other such smartphones in the market.

Now that we have used this device for considerable duration, we have come up with a review of it. Do check out the Vivo V5s review here.

Design: It's pretty much like the V5 Plus

As mentioned above, the Vivo V5s has taken the design cues from the premium offering. It looks pretty impressive with the solid metal finish. The device boasts a unibody design and the antenna bands at the top and bottom are on the U shape. Eventually, the rear design is pretty minimalistic and neat.

Also, the smartphone has a slim form factor measuring 7.6mm in thickness. It weighs in at 154 grams making it a lightweight smartphone in the market. The device is pretty comfortable to hold and click selfies, which is its USP.

The volume rocker and power button are placed at the right edge of the Vivo V5s while the left edge has just the hybrid SIM card tray. There is a fingerprint sensor at the front embedded into the home button at the bottom bezel. The rear camera module and the flash accompanying it are placed at the top right edge.

Also, the Vivo logo is at the top half of the rear surface. The USB port, speaker grille and 3.5mm audio jack are at the bottom and the top edge of the phone is bare. The smartphone has been launched in the Crown Gold and Matte Black color options.

Display: Stuck at HD resolution

The Vivo V5s bestows a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a HD 720p resolution. The screen has the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top. This display gets an average pixel density of 267 pixels per inch. There is 3D Touch display as in the iPhones as well. The screen is pretty bright and the content appears clear and crisp.

The display is visible even sunlight and there is an eye protection mode to turn off the blue light emitted by the screen. While we noticed that the screen is capable enough even in terms of color reproduction, the only drawback is that the resolution is just 1280×720 pixels while the other devices in the category have FHD 1080p screens.

Hardware: Does offer a decent performance

The Vivo V5s employs a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC under its hood paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. Remember that the device has a hybrid SIM card slot, which can support either two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card.

During our usage, the smartphone did a pretty decent job by rendering efficient multitasking. We even tried watching videos on YouTube and there were no glitches such as lag or clutter. We did not come across any app crashes or lag in terms of performance. On the whole, the smartphone rendered an impressive user experience while calling, browsing the internet, watching movies, and playing games.

When it comes to the battery life, the Vivo V5s makes use of a 3000mAh battery. This battery seems to drain out quickly on watching videos and playing games. The battery keeps the lights turned on for a whole day only on minimum to moderate usage.

Software

The Vivo V5s boots on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with the company's FunTouch UI 3.0. The UI isn't heavily customized and is easy to use. However, the app drawer is missing and all the app icons will be displayed only on the home screen.

SEE ALSO: Vivo V5s launched with 20-megapixel selfie camera in India at Rs 18,990

While there are a few preloaded apps, there isn't any major trouble due to these as it comprises of WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. that are useful.

Camera: Selfie camera is highly capable

The USP of the Vivo V5s is its selfie camera called Moonlight camera. The selfie snapper is a 20MP sensor with Moonlight flash. There are filters, Beauty Mode, HDR mode, etc. to let you capture the perfect selfie.

There is a Take Photo mode as to capture selfies. The front flash lets you click bright selfies even in low light conditions. There is also a Group Selfie mode, panorama mode for selfies to capture a wider frame and a slew of selfie enhancements in the Vivo V5s.

At the rear, there is a 13MP main snapper with PDAF and flash. This sensor is not capable as the front camera, but it does a fair job. The camera captures colors and reproduces them with great level of accuracy.

The details of the shots clicked can be seen from the samples here. There are a few filters and modes at the rear too such as Face Beauty Mode among others.

Verdict

Firstly, you will have to consider this smartphone if you are crazy for clicking selfies. The next thing is its pricing. If your budget allows you to spend Rs. 18,990 on a smartphone, then another path is open for you to choose the Vivo V5s.

Now, the Vivo V5s isn't for the heavy users. If you use your smartphone for various tasks with internet or data connected all through the day, then you shouldn't be opting for this one. But, if you are a light to moderate user, then you can consider the Vivo phone as it offers the a great selfie camera performance and ample storage space to store all your selfies and videos.