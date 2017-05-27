Vivo Y66 Review- A selfie centered phone with decent specs

Just a brand name is enough to give us a vivid picture of the phone quality. The same applies to Vivo smartphones which are launched recently. Known for its extra-powerful selfie cameras, it always has decent specs to offer. Vivo Y66 is one such phone which managed quite well to maintain its brand name.

Rating: 4.0/5



PROS Best Selfie camera | Decent rear camera | Ergonomic design | Overall good performance CONS No finger print scanner | No corning Gorilla glass protection | Smaller display for the price specified Full Specifications

With a price tag of Rs. 14,999, the phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera which is designed to produce a high-quality selfie. "Moonlight glow" flash being the highlighted feature in the phone, it does what it is supposed to do. Irrespective of the lighting condition around, the flash does not strain the eyes while capturing a picture. Since it is known for capturing best selfies, the company have not compromised this feature similar to its predecessors.

Apart from camera, what makes this phone stand out and worthy to buy it for not-so-less amount? Let us have a clear look on the phone first.

Design - Not so appealing but handy

Though the device looks sleek and weigh less, design wise it has nothing unique to offer. The same old pattern of Vivo smartphones have been followed here as well. It has an identical look of Vivo V5 with 2.5D curved glass on the front to protect it from accidental damage. The package comes with a transparent back cover to avoid glitches on the rear.

The smaller display of 5.5-inch may dishearten few since the phones with the same price tag or lesser than that have larger display to offer. But, as expected, the smaller display makes it handy and easy to hold unlike larger smartphones. Especially the lesser weight and rounded corners on the edge, makes comfortable to use in single hand.

You can see antenna bands running on both top and bottom similar to its predecessors. The device is having a dimension of 153. 8*75.5*7.6 mm and weighs just 155 gms. It comes with only two color options- Matte Black and Crown Gold. We wish it was offered in some more color variants like other smartphones in the market.

Ergonomic design

The positioning of buttons at right place makes it ergonomic. The power and volume rockers are placed at right side making it one-handed phone. The pin jack and hybrid SIM card slot are located at left whereas, 3.5mm audio jack with microphone, speaker and USB type-C port at bottom.

With a fairly bright display of 5.5-inch with 720*1280 pixel resolution, we noticed vibrant colors. There is no physical home button on the front and you can see a selfie camera at the top left corner along with a front flash.

There is also a earpiece, light proximity sensor and a tiny notification light at the top right corner. Light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen based on the ambient light, whereas, proximity sensor automatically switches off the screen while speaking on phone.

A uni-body metal design did not help it stand out, instead made it look similar to the other smartphones. On the rear, the phone features a camera and flash located on the top left with vivo logo placed exactly in the center. Screenshot can be captured easily by pressing home and power button simultaneously. An option has also been given in the handset to set one-handed feature on the phone.

Spell bounding cameras- both front and rear

With a 16MP selfie shooter, Vivo Y66 comes with 13MP primary camera. The rear camera has an aperture of f/2.2 with autofocus whereas, the most-favorite selfie snapper comes with f/2.0 aperture and moonlight glow feature. Not just selfies, one can also capture a best picture using its rear camera as well.

As mentioned earlier, Moonlight glow is the highlight of this device. One can click a picture without straining one's eye because of the reflected flash light. The picture quality was so impressive which will surely attract the attention of selfie lovers. If you are a kind of person who keeps posting pictures on facebook and other social media platform, then this device is a right choice for you.

With a spectacular resolution, the clicked pictures are produced very clearly. Under low-light conditions, the phone managed to produce a brilliant output.

As expected, this phone is bundled with many in-built camera features including selfie timer, face beauty, Auto focus, Touch focus, HDR, face detection, smile detection, professional mode, geo tagging and many more to try on. If you are a camera enthusiast who loves to try variety of features, then this is a best buy for you.

Quite colorful UI with gesture support

Running on FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow, the UI is designed to be colorful and appealing. 'Smart Screen Split' being the another highlighted feature, it is capable of running two apps simultaneously by ensuring smooth flow.

It also supports the gestures and comes with 'Eye Protection Mode' which prevents your eye from straining because of continuous usage especially at night. We can enable gestures under 'Smart motion' option of system setting. Using this settings, you can slide your phone to unlock, downward to capture a photo, shake the phone to turn on the flashlight and tilt to zoom pictures.

You can also draw few patterns on the screen to perform some actions. Drawing M plays music, W opens Whatsapp, F opens Facebook, @ opens email and many more. It also lights the screen when it is removed from the pocket. The light sensor makes the display visible under direct sunlight by adjusting the brightness automatically.

Great deal for music lovers

Who does not love listening to music? This phone comes with an extra ordinary offer for music lovers. The company have partnered with Saavn music and gives you premium saavn music service service with high-quality, adfree, unlimited access to audio download feature for straight 6 months from the time of purchase.

The phone comes bundled with headphones which is capable of producing better quality sounds.

Setting a maximum volume while using an earphone did not cause any pain when reviewed for quite a long time. The quality of sound produced by the earphone can be considered as a better one than built-in loudspeaker.

Comes with decent hardware

This handset is powered by an octa-core 64 bit processor and 3GB of RAM which helps it to multitask easily. The phone comes with 32GB of native storage with an expandable option of 256GB via micro SD card slot. This is more than enough to store your favorite photos, videos and apps without having to delete them. This even prevents the phone from lagging performance.

It provides hybrid Sim slot where you can insert either two SIM cards [micro/nano] or one SIM along with micro SD card. It supports 2G/3G/4G in it. So, you can enjoy using your free Jio sim as well. As mentioned earlier, the multitasking is made easier with its 'Smart Screen Split' app which results in smooth performance.

Absence of fingerprint scanner is one of the major disadvantage in this device since it is present in almost every mid-range handset available in the market now. When the phone is tested using Geekbench, it scored 600 points in single-core test whereas, 2510 in multi-core test.

Not so poor battery

Vivo Y66 houses a decent battery of 3000mAh capacity which can last for a day with one full charge for an average user like me. For optimisation, it comes with enough settings which can be used by you based on your requirement. While charging a phone, you can make use of super power saving mode which enables only contacts, phone, messaging and alarm to save the power. It automatically exits from this mode once the phone gets 60% charged.

Once charged, it is capable of running entire day if not used continuously. Battery being the important factor to consider while buying any smartphone, it is preferred to buy this handset because of its not-so-poor capacity at a mid-range price. During the review period, we also noticed that the phone gets heated up at the top when its kept for charge and also while using it continuously.

Playing a Youtube video continuously for 15 minutes dropped the charge by 3% whereas, continuously capturing photos and shooting videos saw a major dropage in the battery power. So, if you are not an average user then you may have to carry power bank with you everywhere.

Verdict - A decently designed smartphone focused more on Selfie part

With overall decent performance and best quality selfies, you can go for this if you are just considering the camera features. With a good-to-use feel, it provides most required features in a decent way. Selfie being the most focused area, other features are provided only as much needed.

Nothing is served extra in this handset. The price tag is affordable for Indians who mostly look out for budget-friendly devices. As competitors are providing some more extra features in a similar price range, you may have to think twice before considering this 'Moon light' featured selfie centric device.