Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Impressions: More than just a budget smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker Xioami unveiled its most affordable smartphone- Redmi 4A in the Indian market yesterday. Priced at Rs. 5,999, the smartphone will be available on Amazon.in and on Xiaomi's official website- Mi.com starting from March 23rd at 12 noon.

The company will also sell a new Rose Gold colour exclusively on Mi.com on Mi fan festival from April 6th.

With Redmi 4A, Xiaomi wants to offer some great hardware and software experience to consumers at a pocket friendly price-point. Will it be successful? Let's try to find out with the first impressions of Xiaomi Redmi 4A.

Design and Display

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a perfect handset for one-hand operation. The smartphone's compact body easily fits in your palm and the smaller 5-inch footprint makes sure your thumb reaches every part of the display without any struggle.

The smartphone has a unibody polycarbonate construction and unlike most of the handsets we have seen in sub Rs. 6,000 price-point, Redmi 4A offers a decent built quality that does not look give a cheap look. Besides, at 131.5 g Redmi 4A is one of the lightest Android devices we have used in a while.

A 720p display at Rs. 6,000 price-point does not seem a failure. The screen on Redmi 4A is bright and quite vibrant, and at the same time is very responsive. The colours pop out well and viewing angles also seemed quite decent in our brief usage.

We will test the display performance in outdoor conditions while reviewing the handset in the coming week.

Camera

On camera front, you get a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash light that is quick to focus and captures decent pictures. The camera is equipped with Phase Detection AutoFocus (PDAF) and works on a f/2.2 aperture.

The camera app is easy to use and offers most of the features that you would find in a mid-range or a flagship handset such as Panorama, Timer, Beautify, Filters, Audio, Scene and even a manual mode that allows you to tweak ISO, White balance, etc. to play around with images you capture.

For selfies, you have a 5MP front-facing camera that also clicks decent selfies and also offers an Advance Pro mode to adjust the beautification effect.

Hardware and Software

Xiaomi Redmi 4A works on a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM to support computing and multitasking respectively. The budget smartphone also has Adreno 308 GPU to take care of graphical intensive tasks.

During my brief stint with the handset, I found it to be quite responsive with there was no such performance issues. However, it's too early to give a verdict and the real potential of Redmi 4A will be evaluated in its full detailed review.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs on MIUI 8, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The MIUI 8 as we know comes loaded with interesting features and offers a slew of customization features.

The MIUI 8 will soon offer a dedicated messaging feature for Indian consumers where users will be able to see the PNR status, seat number, coach number, timing, etc. in a simplified easy to read text messages, rather than the complex details that IRCTC sends usually. The company will soon roll out this feature to MIUI 8 users.

Battery, Storage and Connectivity

Coming on to battery, the smartphone runs on a 3,120 mAh battery unit that supports fast charging and as per Xiaomi can give up to 7 days of standby time on a single charge.

As far as storage and connectivity is concerned, Redmi 4A has 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card and you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, hybrid dual-SIM and GPS as connectivity features.

Verdict

The budget smartphone market has got a serious competitor in the form of Redmi 4A. As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone seems to be the best option you can get in sub Rs. 6,000 price-point.

For the performance part, wait for our full review of Xiaomi Redmi 4A on GIZBOT.