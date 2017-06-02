YU Yureka Black First Impression: A decent smartphone at affordable price

YU mobiles, the subsidiary of Micromax Informatics is back. Yes, you heard it right. The company has finally launched the new Yureka Black. The new smartphone comes with dual sim, 4G VoLTE support, 4GB RAM and with Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 at a price of 8,999.

It will be only available on Flipkart and the sales will start from June 5 midnight.

We were present at the launch event and tested the handset for a brief time to find out what Yureka Black has to offer this time. Here's what we think of Yureka's new device - Yureka Black.

Design and Display

The Yureka Black is very comfortable to hold thanks to its light weight and rounded corners. The new smartphone comes in a metal body design with plastic like material on the top, glossy finish and with the Yu logo at the back. It also supports 4G VoLTE.

At the right side of the smartphone, you will find the volume and power button, while the hybrid SIM slot is on the left side. The headphone jack is placed at the top and the microUSB port is at the bottom between the speaker grills.

Yureka Black comes with a 5-inch screen with curved edges. The smartphone The smartphone has 13-megapixel rear camera along with LED flash light. The front one has an 8-megapixel camera along with LED flash light to brighten up the images in non-ideal light situations.

Overall, the smartphone has an ergonomic design and looks quite premium.

Talking about the display, Yureka Black features 5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels along with scratch resistant 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The display is quite responsive, seems decent and colors also look quite vibrant.

Camera

Yureka Black features a 13-megapixel auto focus rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The good thing is that both the cameras come with equipped LED flash light to help you capture images in low-light conditions.

The pictures look decent and have good detailing. We will evaluate the camera performance in detail while reviewing the handset in the coming weeks.

The camera app also has Shutter sound, touch shot, picture guide, Face Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Night, Sports, Scene Frame and Super Pixel. The front camera also comes with a face beauty for selfie lovers.

Processor and Ram

The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8937 processor with 4G of RAM, 32GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 64GB through a microSD card it seems good at this price point.

Hardware and Software

The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, but somehow we believe that battery is one of the weakest points of Yureka lack as the handset's rivals such as Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers bigger 4,100mAh battery units that does a far decent job.

However, we will give our final verdict while reviewing the handset.

On the software front, the phone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. It comes with preloaded features like smart gesture, and there are some default features like 'O' will open the camera and 'M' will open music.

In our brief stint with the handset, it seemed quite responsive and we did not face any performance issues. Stay tuned for the complete performance test of Yureka Black on Gizbot.com.

Verdict

Yureka Black seems like a decent budget smartphone with camera and design as its highlight features and we didn't face any issue with the smartphone. However, we will stress test the handset to find its real potential to give the final verdict.