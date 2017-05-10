Zopo Flash X Plus review: An average performer amidst heavy mid-range competition

Zopo Flash X Plus was launched in India in March at a price of Rs. 13,999. At this price point, the smartphone offers pretty mediocre specs and features and a metal body. Lately, the device received a price cut taking it to Rs. 12,499.

Rating: 3.5/5



More Gallery »

PROS Metallic build | Gesture support | Stock Android experience CONS Mediocre battery performance | Unimpressive camera output | Tends to overheat Full Specifications

The Zopo Flash X Plus is a Chinese offering that depends on the offline sales strategy while the other Chinese peers such as Xiaomi, Lenovo, Vivo and Oppo are aimed at the online sales.

The manufacturer is trying to get a strong foothold and market presence in the Indian smartphone arena that is growing rapidly. The company is eying the budget market segment as has launched an array of affordable smartphones.

Let's take a look at the complete review of the Zopo Flash X Plus from here to know how this smartphone is different from the others in the segment.

Design: Zopo scores well in the design front

Zopo Flash X Plus has been launched in Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Space Grey, and Orchid Gold colors options and the design is almost similar to the other Chinese offerings in the market. The impressive aspect of the design of this smartphone is that it is features a metallic build for its price point.

There is a 5.5-inch display that occupies most of the front panel and the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the home button. As in the Moto G series phones, the home button cannot be pressed, but in our review period we often landed up pressing the button. There are capacitive buttons on the either sides of the home button as well.

SEE ALSO: Zopo Speed X official renders are out; India launch pegged later this month

The power and volume rocker are placed at the top right edge while the Hybrid card slot is at the top left edge. The micro USB port, the 3.5mm audio hack, and the speaker grille are positioned at the bottom of the Zopo smartphone.

The metallic build and the rounded edges give a premium look to the smartphone and also makes it easy for us to hold the phone. There is 2.5D curved glass at the front too for added protection.

Display: Looks decent for its price

The Zopo Flash X Plus boasts of a 5.5-inch IPS display with an FHD 1080p resolution. This gives a decent pixel density of 401ppi. The display is decent enough for watching movies, playing gaming and texting too.

The screen has an upper hand in terms of brightness and has wide viewing angles too. The colors appear natural, blacks are good and the touch response is also snappy. As the screen is bright enough, the sunlight visibility is also good even in broad daylight.

Hardware: Sub-par performance for its pricing

The Zopo smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek 6753 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. The processor is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity. As there is a Hybrid card slot, the storage can be expanded further up to 128GB.

Though the processor is dated, it handled the daily tasks without any glitches during our review. When the phone is subjected to some activities such as Temple Run 2, the performance was pretty decent except for slight lags. As there are better options at this price point, the sub-par performance of the smartphone may cause trouble to the Zopo Flash X Plus.

Another major issue that we faced in our review period with this phone is its heating problem. The smartphone tends to overheat even on slight usage. As it features a metallic build, the heat is felt when it is held. Especially, the heat is immediately felt while gaming and clicking photos.

The battery that powers the Zopo Flash X Plus is a 3350mAh unit. The battery performance is average and gives up to 8 hours of backup on a single charge and on mediocre usage.

Software: Zopo has added all bells and whistles over here

The Zopo Flash X Plus runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with the ColorOS UI. The OS offers a stock-like experience. The UI is pretty decent and clean and includes an app drawer too. There are not many preloaded apps and only a few from Zopo. And, not to mention the multi-lingual keyboard app that is included.

Besides the stock-like Android OS, the smartphone comes with gesture support too. The device lets you double tap to wake the screen, draw apps to open apps and scroll through the Gallery by just waving your hand over it.

Camera: Needs a lot of improvement

As the phone has a stock UI, the camera app is almost bare. There is a 13MP Sony IMX135 rear snapper with dual LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. The camera has panorama and HDR modes alone. There support for gesture that makes it easier to capture photos too.

On just swiping our hand from the left to right, we were able to click a picture. The camera output is acceptable but not the best in its range. It is clear that the camera struggled a bit to render enough brightness to the shots.

The smartphone features an 8MP selfie camera at the front with a 90-degree wide angle lens. Also, there is no flash at the front to capture low light selfies. The cameras on the Zopo phone seem to deliver low level of details.

Verdict

The Zopo Flash X Plus is undoubtedly amidst intense competition. The lower mid-range market segment is obsessed with offerings such as Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo K6 Note, etc. The smartphone has a pretty good build quality, but it lags behind the others in a few other segments.

It will definitely be an uphill task for the Zopo phone to compete with its rivals. The reason being the competitors have a better hardware for almost the same price tag. The only major positive is the stock Android experience that distinguishes this phone from the rest.