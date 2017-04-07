Comparison between Saavn, Gaana, Wynk, Jio Music and Google Music: Pros and Cons listed

Nowadays, many of us choose to keep our song collections either in our phone or curated list from online. As mobile data getting cheaper every day, most of us listen to songs from online music streaming services like Saavn, Gaana, Wynk and Google Play Music.

If you go back to in life, there is nothing called as Music streaming service, you either have to buy CD's, Purchase songs from online or download it through some pirated websites.

As the technology gained its place, everything related to it started growing too. Likes of Saavn, Gaana and much came into existence with the same goal -- entertaining people with quality songs and collections.

Today, we are going to compare Saavn, Gaana, Wynk and Google Play Music to find out which is the best among these.