Comparison between Saavn, Gaana, Wynk, Jio Music and Google Music: Pros and Cons listed

Nowadays, many of us choose to keep our song collections either in our phone or curated list from online. As mobile data getting cheaper every day, most of us listen to songs from online music streaming services like Saavn, Gaana, Wynk and Google Play Music.
If you go back to in life, there is nothing called as Music streaming service, you either have to buy CD's, Purchase songs from online or download it through some pirated websites.
As the technology gained its place, everything related to it started growing too. Likes of Saavn, Gaana and much came into existence with the same goal -- entertaining people with quality songs and collections.
Today, we are going to compare Saavn, Gaana, Wynk and Google Play Music to find out which is the best among these.
Saavn was the first online music streaming service in India launched back in 2007. Saavn has 13 million active user base in India monthly. This music app offers unlimited streaming without having to purchase the songs. In case if you want to download you need to upgrade your account to premium version which is called as Saavn Pro. This app is available on Android, iOS, and desktop as well. It has over 7 million songs collection in 12 languages. The subscription cost starts from Rs. 5 for Android/ Rs. 120 for iOS and available till Rs. 999 for Android/ Rs. 1050 for iOS. With a single subscription, users can access the premium version up to 5 devices. Pros Cons Another music streaming service that is on par or maybe above Saavn is definitely is the Gaana. Launched in 2010, it has over 10 million song collections. This app also offers unlimited music streaming with ads and need to upgrade to Gaana+ for downloading songs in high quality. There are wide varieties of songs collection in over 10 languages. It supports wider platform including Android, iOS, BlackBerry, Windows phone, and desktop as well. The subscription rate starts from Rs. 299 and available till Rs. 999. With a single subscription, users can access the premium version up to 5 devices. Pros Cons Bharti Airtel's most successful app till now is undoubtedly the Wynk music player. This app has a collection of over 2.5 million+ songs in over 12 regional languages. However, there is a catch here--Non-Airtel users can stream up to 100 songs per month, while Airtel users can stream unlimited. The are various bitrates available for the song starting from 32kbps to 320kbps. The subscription rate various according to the users. For Airtel users -- Android - Rs. 29/month; iOS - Rs. 60/month. For Non-Airtel users -- Android - Rs. 99/month; iOS - Rs. 120/month. Pros Cons This streaming service has a vast number of collection even though the company didn't reveal about it. It is free and available in over 12 regional languages as well. The are various bitrates available for the song starting from 32kbps to 320kbps. It is available on Android and iOS platform as of now. Pros Cons Even though Google Music player was available in India last year, we need to purchase songs to listen. But now, the search engine giant has decided to offer their streaming services with the Google Play Music all access. Google is offering you 30 days trial for the users and then you have to pay Rs. 89/month to access vast catalog. We need some time to know about it as this feature was launched yesterday. SEE ALSO: How to keep Android notification tray clean and clear with centralized hub
