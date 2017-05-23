Our facility emissions decreased by 14% year on year, says Nokia

The Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia today said that their facility emissions decreased by 14 percent year on year in its Nokia People & Planet Report 2016. The company have also shared its focusing areas of 2017.

While sharing its focus areas for 2017, Nokia says that "there is always more we can do."

The company has identified several focus areas for 2017 which include: further encouraging our subcontractors to follow our rules and policies; managing process mapping and consolidation of waste produced in our operations; delivering on the removal of the four restricted phthalates from our products; and continuing the harmonization of our sustainability programs following the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. The Finnish company says, "As we move into 2017 and beyond, we renew and intensify our commitment to the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals, leveraging our strong global presence to improve lives through technology."

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri stated, "We believe we can make our greatest impact on the world's sustainability challenges by developing and enhancing solutions that improve lives. This core belief is at the heart of everything we do, and as a global leader in delivering technology solutions, we know we must continue to apply our solutions, our robust innovation, to make a positive impact on the world and those living in it."

Nokia has shared its achievements also in which the company mentions that "the integration of Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 provided an opportunity to apply the best practices of both companies and Nokia made great progress in several key focus areas during the year."

The company says that the mobile networks they modernized have brought average energy savings of 43 percent for our customers. Nokia was also the first telco equipment vendor to have signed the commitment letter and submitted their targets through the Science Based Targets initiative.

The report further mentions that Nokia had been named as the industry leader in the CMT Communications Equipment sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, garnering top rankings in the economic, environmental, and social dimensions of sustainability. The makers of the new 3310 model says that, they have also moved into the top 20 of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world as judged by Corporate Knights, the Canadian-based media and research company.