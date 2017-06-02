ACT Fibernet upgrades internet broadband plans in Coimbatore

ACT Fibernet, the country's leading non-telco ISP has announced upgraded internet broadband plans for residents of Coimbatore. Through the latest upgraded plans ACT Fibernet now offers higher FUP limits, faster internet speed and increased download bandwidth at no additional cost.

Beginning from June 1, 2017, the ACT Rush Plan has been upgraded to 25 Mbps speed with new upload and download FUP of 40 GB FUP limit versus its previous offerings of 15Mbps and 25GB FUP limit. The ACT Sprint Plan has been upgraded to 40 Mbps speed with upload and download speed of 70 GB FUP limit from 25 Mbps and 50 GB FUP.

The ACT Race Plan has been upgraded to 60 Mbps speed with 100 GB FUP upload and download speed limit. Similarly, ACT Zoom Plan and ACT Bolt Plan have been upgraded to 75 Mbps with 150 GB FUP (150GB upload + 150GB download) and 100 Mbps with 175GB FUP (175GB upload + 175GB download) respectively.

Speaking on the upgraded plans, Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd commented, "It is our constant effort to offer the best internet services to our customers and the newly upgraded internet plan will ensure uninterrupted, affordable and reliable broadband services. Further, it will free our customers from speed and data inhibitions and open new avenues in the internet and entertainment space".

The company has recently launched its Gigabit plan in Hyderabad, in which is offering 1 Gbps download speed with a FUP limit of 1TB per billing cycle at Rs. 5,999 (minus taxes).