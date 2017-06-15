Belkin hosts a month long Photo contest across 11 countries in Asia Pacific

Belkin the market leader in tech accessories making your smart devices smarter, will be launching a month long campaign, #LiveBelkin. This campaignurges everyone to stay charged, live on the go, make a statement about themselves, and make time for life's best moments.

#LiveBelkin will go live across 11 countries (Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam) from 19 June - 17 July 2017. We have 12,000 USD worth of prizes to be given away. This is a true regional hunt for those who want to live smart with their devices.

3 weeks, 3 challenges, 3 national winners (every week)

Every week, we challenge the public to live smart and share their adventures on our hashtag #LiveBelkin.Participants are required to post their photo entry on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Every challenge is closely linked to Belkin's core product propositions - live on the go with our mobile accessories to stay charged; make a statement through Belkin's design and quality; make more time with accessories to enable phones, tablets, laptops and other smart devices to work faster and safer. All Belkin products are engineered to eliminate consumers' pain points that they face with technology.

3 weekly winners from India will be chosen based on their creativity. They will win CEA award winning Valet Charger Power Pack worth INR 7000

Grand Finale with three ultimate prizes

All national winners will enter the grand finale to compete with winners from other 10 countries. The participants will have to garner support from their social network and will stand a chance to win based on the aesthetics of their photos featuring Belkin products

The top three most voted photos will win the iPhone - Red edition, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple Watch Series 2. All prizes will be accompanied by complementing Belkin accessories that will enable winners to stay charged, save time and make a statement.

Excited about the campaign, Dae Won Kim, Managing Director of Asia Pacific, Belkin, said 'Being a people's brand, we are constantly looking at ways to eliminate consumers' pain points with technology. We are here to simplify their lives so that they are able to have more time for themselves to do the things they truly like. We look forward to hearing from our consumers about how their lives are being enriched with Belkin products."