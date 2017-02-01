BlackBerry advances global expansion of its AtHoc Crisis Communication Software

BlackBerry Limited, the Canadian tech giant today announced that BlackBerry Secure, the company's comprehensive approach to security addressing the entire enterprise from end point to end point, is now able to help organizations protect personnel during a crisis without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical.

In addition to providing its solution in eight additional languages, BlackBerry AtHoc's latest updates to its crisis communication platform includes enhanced mobile alerting functionality, upgraded map-based experiences for emergency operators, and significant performance improvements.

Ly Tran, Senior Vice President of BlackBerry AtHoc Sales, said "A wide range of companies, from oil and gas manufacturers in the Middle East to large transportation hubs in Europe, are in need of platforms that will increase communication and efficiencies throughout global teams,"

SEE ALSO: BlackBerry-TCL will unveil these smartphones at MWC 2017

"In addition to finding platforms that enable this level of productivity, customers are also demanding the most secure solutions on the market," he added.

Some of the key updates to BlackBerry AtHoc include the addition of 8 new languages for native support through multiple worldwide data centers for international customers leads to faster response and improved safety during a crisis.

It also includes enhanced geographical targeting, flexible mobile operations which simplify the mobile experience including customized user groups for operators and streamlined alerting for end users, augmented performance which helps pages load up to 50% faster to reduce the time taken to start communicating during a crisis, and enhanced security and privacy.

"Communicating during and after a crisis is a universal challenge," said Oded Shekel, Vice President of Product Management at BlackBerry AtHoc. "We make it easier for customers in Europe and Latin America to protect people by sending messages and monitoring activity in local languages.

By automating this process and reducing the burden of translations, we are helping organizations reach personnel quickly during a crisis, without language becoming a barrier when response time is critical."

-Press Release