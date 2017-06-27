Flipkart collaborates with HP, Intel, and Microsoft for laptops

India's largest e-tailer Flipkart has collaborated with top brands in the personal computing space - HP, Intel, and Microsoft so that consumers can buy HP Intel Core i3 Windows 10 laptop for Rs 36,000 at Rs 999 per month by availing a 36-month EMI option.

Flipkart says that this collaboration is the companies' effort to tap college students and first-time PC buyers. Flipkart has also partnered with ICICI Bank and CitiBank to provide hassle-free financing options to consumers.

Amitesh Jha, VP - Electronic Devices, Flipkart, said "Making the latest technology available at affordable prices has always been a top priority for Flipkart. We are delighted to collaborate with HP, Intel, and Microsoft to make this unique proposition a reality."

Jha said, "with Flipkart's wide market reach combined with an industry-first affordable 36-month EMI option, we are certain that this offering is a winning combination and will strike a chord with our customers reinforcing our undisputed position as laptop market-leaders in the country."

The company further added that the initiative enhances Flipkart's wide selection of laptops curated for its current Back to College campaign, popularly known as 'Lap It Up', which offers the best deals and selection to students who form a sizeable chunk of its customer base.

The laptop category is the 3rd largest category on Flipkart and is growing more than 30 percent YoY against the industry growth of approximately 5percent.

The Back to College campaign itself has seen a 30 percent increase in sales of laptops since its launch reinforcing Flipkart's undisputed market leader position in this category across both online and offline channels.