Gionee Welcomes Virat Kohli as the New Member of the Company

Gionee has a big surprise for you here. No, the Chinese smartphone vendor is not unveiling a new smartphone this time. Gionee has a new member added to its family, and to notify you that's none other than India's new captain - Virat Kohli.

From today morning onwards, Gionee has been tweeting on their twitter handle that a new member will be joining the company and says it to be one of the biggest 2017 announcement by the company. This indeed created a lot of curiosity among the customers. The tweet stated - "Let's welcome the new captain, @imVkohli to the Gionee team with a big cheer & a bigger smile."

Our CEO, @ArvindRVohra unveils the secret!

At an official Gionee event today held at 6 PM, the company CEO, Arvind Vohra announced Virat Kohli to become the new Gionee member. Well, this makes is quite evident that Kohli is the new face for Gionee. This is probably the smartphone vendors new strategy to attract customers, considering the crazy Kohli fan club out there.

As Gionee has been tweeting from morning onwards, that the new announcement would "make more smiles", well, to be honest, it surely did.