HP, KPMG launches 'GST solution' for traders, MSMEs

To support users to file all their transactions as per the new GST tax norms, HP India has joined hands with KPMG to launch affordable invoicing called 'GST solutions' platform for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The 'GST Solution' has the capability to reduce the invoice reconciliation requirement of large companies.

Ensuring business continuity to users, HP will also enable specialized help desk support of tax experts on call, email and chat for GST-related queries and operational assistance.

Commenting on the launch, Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP India, said "GST is a major tax reform and we are confident that the GST invoicing solution from HP and KPMG will enable traders and MSMEs in the country make a smooth transition to the new tax regime and enhance their contribution to India's economic growth."

SEE ALSO:Asus X00KD with 4020mAh battery, dual cameras, Nougat spotted on TENNA

Arun Kumar, Chairman & CEO, KPMG in India, said that to implement GST, six million MSMEs need to adapt their invoicing approach, which is an enormous endeavor.

"We (KPMG and HP) came together as we were highly motivated to address some of the implementation challenges of GST. KPMG is proud to assist in advancing the adoption of GST and in fact to be associated with all of the signature initiatives of Indian Government," Kumar said.

The end-to-end solution comprises hardware from HP, GST invoicing software by KPMG, cloud storage for storing invoice data, uninterrupted GST Suvidha Provider Access, e-sign, GST registration and migration services.

The new solution is available from June 5th, 2017 onwards at a price of Rs 33,990, it also comes with interest-free EMI of Rs 1,650 for 24 months.

It also helps businesses receive the tax credit through automatic reconciliation of purchase invoices to ensure a seamless transition to the new taxation structure.