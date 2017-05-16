Huawei signs MOU with Infosys to explore joint solutions in the Business Support Systems

Chinese networking giant Huawei today has signed an Alliance Memorandum of Understanding with Infosys to explore joint solutions in the Business Support Systems (BSS) domain.

The company also announced the expansion of their Telco OS Partner Program to stimulate joint go-to-market approaches and solutions with Service (SI) partners.

The Huawei Telco OS Partner Program is a communications industry-specific partner program designed to establish partner relationships which accelerate the digital transformation of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) across their Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS) and Big Data functional domains.

"Huawei is focused on applying its deep understanding of the telecom industry to deliver innovative software products which have the potential to transform the business performance of our customers. We are now expanding further our partner ecosystem to include Service partners where together we can accelerate the capture of project benefits, reducing transformation risk and optimize cost to transform for our customers," said Ken Kang, President of BES Product Line, Huawei Software.

"This alliance leverages Huawei's product innovation and Infosys' services innovation to create unique and compelling joint solutions which can help renew and create value for the communications services industry. It further gives Infosys a unique advantage and value proposition to be able to help advise our clients on the Huawei product suite," said Avi Kulshrestha, Industry Head of Communications Media, Entertainment & Global OEM Business, Infosys Ltd.

Kang, further added, "Infosys offers communications industry insight, comprehensive services, and skilled practitioners. Combined with Huawei BSS products we can together drive digital transformation success and business performance improvement for our customers."