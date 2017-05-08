Indus OS partners with Delta ID to launch new OS

Android - based Indian operating system Indus OS today announced the Aadhaar-authenticated OS in India in partnership with Delta ID.

Over the past six months, Indus OS, and Delta ID, have been laying the groundwork for the first-ever Aadhaar-authenticated OS, which uses IRIS-biometric technology for the most secure identification.

The newly announced OS supports 12 Indian languages. Both the companies are planning to launch it this quarter and empower the 1 billion plus Indians who are enrolled for Aadhaar. The companies are also expecting Indians to use their Aadhaar for identification and authentication of various services such as Govt. subsidies and payment wallets.

On the partnership, Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-founder, and CEO of Indus OS said, "One of our focus areas in 2017 is to build features and innovations to support Govt. initiatives, especially Aadhaar-enabled services. We look forward to our partnership with Delta ID, the market leaders in IRIS based authentication technology, and expect to release the first Aadhaar-authenticated OS this quarter. This OS will be released across our smartphone brand partners and we foresee 100 million users to be using the Aadhaar-authenticated OS by 2020."

SEE ALSO: Airtel partners with Ola to address the country's growing mobility needs

Commenting on the partnership, Salil Prabhakar, President, and CEO of Delta ID said, "Our partnership with Indus OS is a step towards strengthening the existing smartphone ecosystem with a secure and convenient biometric technology. We hope the combination of sophisticated iris scanning technology provided by Delta ID, with the consumer insights of Indus OS, the innovative and intuitive Made-in-India operating system, can enable faster adoption of Aadhaar-based services."

Salil further added, "This is our first partnership with an operating system. Indus OS has created successes with other Govt. bodies, and together we are best positioned to take this technology to the masses."

Indus OS has already partnered with 6 domestic smartphone brands including Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon and Swipe; and all of them are set to benefit with the launch of the Aadhaar authenticated OS.

The OS will also have the ability to secure financial transactions via the IRIS technology, thereby pushing the adoption of digitally enabled financial services. Indus OS expects over 100 million users of the Aadhaar authenticated OS in the next 3 years.