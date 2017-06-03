Indus OS partners with Digital Tribune, looking to connect 1 bn people in emerging markets

The country's indigenous smartphone operating system Indus OS has announced a multi-year partnership with US-based mobile platform company Digital Turbine, Inc.

The idea is to digitally connect the next one billion people in the emerging markets with a smartphone ecosystem of their choice.

Currently, live, Indus OS launched Digital Turbine's Ignite platform to power its mobile app campaigns last month.

"Our mission is to develop technology to cater to the economic, social and regional diversity of the region," said Rakesh Deshmukh, co-founder, and CEO of Indus OS.

He said "We are the first to deeply customize a smartphone experience that meets the real needs of the emerging market's citizens through innovation, simplification, and localization. By partnering with Digital Turbine, we are able to provide tailored app recommendations that fit the local market and improve end customers' overall experience."

Indus OS is currently available on eight million smartphones across 80 smartphone models and aims to add 100 million users by 2020.

"Simply stated, our Ignite platform provides mobile ecosystems an easier way to scale. It delivers a relevant suite of app campaigns to end customers by leveraging our extensive advertising network and exclusive partnerships with top mobile ad agencies," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

He further said, "Our proprietary app recommendation engine uses data science to optimize and track campaigns for a more engaging end user experience. We are extremely excited to partner with Indus OS in its efforts to advance smartphone adoption and engagement with mobile applications throughout India and other emerging markets."

Digital Turbine is a mobile platform company that connects apps to screens. It has so far driven more than 500 million app installs globally.

As of 2016, Indus OS became the second most popular mobile OS in India, surpassing even Apple iOS.