Intel announces partnership with International Olympic Committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel have recently announced a long-term technology partnership.

Intel will join "The Olympic Partner" (TOP) worldwide sponsorship program, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024. This partnership will transform the Olympic Games and the Olympic experience.

IOC President Thomas Bach said Intel is a world leader in its field, and we're very excited to be working with the Intel team to drive the future of the Olympic Games through cutting-edge technology. The Olympic Games provide a connection between fans and athletes that have inspired people around the world through sport and the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. Thanks to our new innovative global partnership with Intel, fans in the stadium, athletes, and audiences around the world will soon experience the magic of the Olympic Games in completely new ways."

As a Worldwide TOP Partner, Intel will support the National Olympic Committees and their teams around the world, as well as the IOC and the Organizers of the Olympic Games. Intel's global activation rights will include the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games in 2024 in a city yet to be selected.

Intel will focus primarily on infusing its 5G platforms, VR, 3D and 360-degree content development platforms, artificial intelligence platforms, and drones, along with other silicon solutions to enhance the Olympic Games.

"Our strategic partnership with Intel is a clear demonstration of the enduring appeal of the Olympic Games and the trust the world's leading companies have in the Olympic Movement, said Tsunekazu Takeda, the IOC's marketing commission chair. "The Olympic Movement is looking forward to working with Intel to achieve its vision of building a better world through sport."