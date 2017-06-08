MediaTek announces its new facility in Bengaluru

With an aim to strengthen its presence in the country, Taiwan-based chipset manufacturer MediaTek has announced the opening up of its new facility in, Bengaluru.

MediaTek Inc.'s Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP Jeffrey Ju said, "The new MediaTek facilities - here Bengaluru and in Mumbai - demonstrate our confidence in India's growth infused economy as a key center of global innovation. MediaTek is about making great technology available to everyone. India is a shining example of how connecting billions of people and devices can help enhance how we all live, work or play."

The office will support growing MediaTek India's business in emerging smartphone technology and other key technology sectors such as 5G, imaging and automotive. It will also enhance the fabless semiconductor company's role in Smart City, Startup India, and Digital India projects.

While congratulating MediaTek on the new office, State Minister Priyank Kharge said: MediaTek's initiative bears testimony to global technology leader's confidence in Karnataka and India as a home for R&D and innovation. I must say that these initiatives serve as a model for future collaborations building on our strong research capabilities in the national landscape. With this commitment from MediaTek, I believe its focus on having Karnataka as an R&D hub will be even stronger and more extensive over time."

MediaTek's chipsets power consumer products like cell phones, TVs, set-top boxes, DVD players, routers, tablets, fitness bands, smart watches and gaming stations.

Last month, MediaTek launched a new chipset designed to enable Voice Assistant Devices (VADs) and smart speakers, including the Google Assistant.