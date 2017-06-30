Microsoft to acquire Israeli cloud management tool company Cloudyn

Microsoft today said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud management tool company Cloudyn, an innovative company that helps enterprises and managed service providers optimize their investments in cloud services.

The company said that as customers grow their cloud usage across many projects, it can be challenging to gain visibility and understand costs for existing projects, to optimize those investments and to project future usage. It is critical that customers have access to enterprise-grade management capabilities for detailed visibility into their Azure consumption, cost, and performance in order to stay within budget and ensure business success.

Jeremy Winter - Director of Program Management, Azure Security, and Operations Management, Microsoft said, "This acquisition fits squarely into our commitment to empowering customers with the tools they need to govern their cloud adoption and realize the strategic benefits of a global, trusted intelligent cloud. Cloudyn gives enterprise customers tools to identify, measure and analyze consumption, enable accountability and forecast future cloud spending."

Winter added that "As a Microsoft partner, Cloudyn has supported cost management for Microsoft Azure and other public clouds, helping customers continuously improve their cloud efficiency. Cloudyn customers have been able to optimize their cloud services usage and costs through automated monitoring, analytics and cost allocation."

Since working with Cloudyn, one U.S.-based Fortune 500 customer has seen a 286 percent return on investment (ROI) with regard to their cloud efficiencies, demonstrating Cloudyn's ability to help customers accelerate their cloud adoption. Cloudyn capabilities will be incorporated into our product portfolio that offers customers the industry's broadest set of cloud management, security and governance solutions.

However, Microsoft mentioned in its blog that the closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.