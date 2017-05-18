Panasonic India announces Innovation Centre in India

Panasonic India, a key player in the entire ISAMEA (India, South Asia, Middle East & Africa) who are into transforming its business model to offer disruptive technologies in the field of IoT, Mobility, Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc., have now announced its first India Innovation Centre (IIC).

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) in association with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have set up this first innovation hub from India, Bengaluru. The platform is said to develop transformative solutions on Panasonic's five key focus areas - Connected/ Community, Mobility, Energy, Industrial, and Finance Solutions. This state of the art facility will be located at the TCS - Bengaluru.

Regarding this launch event, Mr. Daizo Ito, Managing Executive Officer, Regional Head for ISAMEA, Senior Vice President, Eco Solutions Company in charge of Overseas Business says, "Centre of Excellence is the first leg for India Innovation Centre and will be based in Bangalore. It will work as a hub that will be central to developing new age technology driven range of products that will emerge from India for both domestic and global consumption."

The CoE is said to focus on open Innovation in the Consumer Electronic space and also leverage the technology which is already available with Panasonic India, and create Geography centric USPs to develop innovative solutions.

Mr. Manish Sharma, President, and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia and Vice President Appliances Company Panasonic Corporation says,"Our association with TCS, a credible and global name in Engineering R&D and Information Technology space, will open up new dimensions and modernize technological thinking."

"The India Innovation Centre will provide an environment to reimagine and incubate ideas across the key focus areas for Panasonic i.e., connected home/community, mobility, energy, industrial and finance solutions," he adds.