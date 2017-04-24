Qualcomm grants Smartron a royalty-bearing 3G and 4G patent license

Qualcomm Incorporated and Smartron India Private Limited recently announced they have signed a 3G and 4G patent license agreement. As per the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Smartron a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell WCDMA, CDMA2000, and 4G LTE complete devices. Smartron is not the first Indian OEM, which has gained the direct access to Qualcomm's technology.

"We are pleased to enable Smartron to create compelling products with our industry leading mobile technologies," said, John Han, senior vice president, Qualcomm Incorporated and general manager, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. "It is exciting to see inventions created by our dedicated R&D investment transform people's lives through mobile devices created by OEMs like Smartron," he further added.

Jim Cathey senior vice president & president, Asia Pacific & India, Qualcomm International, Inc. said that they are "thrilled to enable Smartron in its mission to create technologies that advance the mobile industry."

This collaboration will also help both the companies to get early technology access and advertisements in RF, camera testing and tuning and other important calibrations essential for smart devices.

Smartron will definitely get benefited from this agreement as it will be able to offer better experiences to its end users in terms of technology.

Commenting on the collaboration, said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron India Pvt Ltd said, "We are excited to collaborate with a global technology leader like Qualcomm to bring new and powerful products that delight our customers. As India's first premier technology OEM and IoT brand, we are committed to developing next generation of smart devices based on our tronX platform to deliver intelligent experiences to our customers".