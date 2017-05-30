Reliance Jio may launch its broadband services during Diwali; to offer 100GB data for Rs. 500

After giving jitters to the telecom industry, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio is planning for another big thing and this time the company is expected to disrupt the broadband industry.

"Jio is expected to launch its broadband services during Diwali in which the company is likely to offer 100 GB at Rs 500," ET reported.

To recall, Jio has recently announced its Fiber Preview offer has been rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi- NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara and the service will launch in other cities in a phased manner.

It was earlier that the service is expected offer 600 GB data at Rs. 500 and 1000 GB at Rs. 2000 per month in which users will get 100 Mbps speed.

Jio is also planning to launch its 4G VoLTE feature phones and it may cost between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000. The feature phones are expected to have buttons like MyJio, JioMusic JioTV, and JioCinema.

Further, the company plans to come up with its Direct to Home services and according to sources Jio will be giving 300 + channels which will have 50 + HD channels and this will cost around Rs 150 to Rs 250. However, there is no official announcement by the company about its launching but it is speculated that it will early next month, in a recent past India's largest telecom operator Airtel has launched its own Hybrid DTH service in the form of Airtel Internet TV.

However, on the other hand, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has recently launched myHome promotional plan, in which users will get 250 GB of free data to its broadband users.

Airtel is also offering 1000 GB free data to its home broadband users in Delhi/ NCR for 1 year.

The company is offering five different plans which start from Rs 899 to Rs 1799. In a recent past, the company has announced new plans in which Airtel is offering up to 100 percent more high-speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals. For instance, the Rs.899 plan in Delhi now offers 60 GB high-speed data compared to 30 GB earlier, while the Rs.1099 plan will now offer 90 GB of high-speed data compared to 50 GB earlier. The Rs.1299 plan now offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB and the Rs.1499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB. Similar large increments in data benefits have been effected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans.