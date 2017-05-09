Reliance Jio offers 100% cashback offer with JioFi router

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio has recently launched a new offer in which the company is offering 100 percent cash back offer with its JioFi router.

According to the company's website, the JioFi device allows multiple users and mobile devices to access Jio's 4G high-speed internet connectivity and create a personal Wi-Fi hotspot. The LYF-powered JioFi device can connect a minimum of 10 devices + 1 USB connection, with some models having the ability to support more connections.

The company has introduced two new plans. Under the first plan, the JioFi router getting a Rs. 1,005 exchange offer in this the users can exchange their data card, dongle, router and in return they will get 4G data worth Rs. 2,010, but there is a catch as the user will be required to pay Rs. 1,999 with a mandatory first recharge of Rs. 408, which is Rs. 309 for the plan + Rs. 99 for the membership which ensures freebies for 84 days.

In the second plan, users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 for the JioFi and after the first recharge of Rs. 408, they will get data worth of Rs. 1,005. However, there is no need to submit your dongle under this offer.

Jio has also listed steps for users to purchase the JioFi device and get the old dongle exchanged ie first users need to buy the device from the official website and after that users will have Reliance Jio Store and Digital Xpress.

The company added that post expiry of Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer period, Customers who availed the dongle exchange offer will get free 4G Data worth up to Rs. 2,010 (10 vouchers worth Rs. 201/- each). Customers will be entitled to 5GB 4G data worth Rs. 201 top up with each recharge (up to 10 recharges) done before Mar 31, 2018.

Customers can also exchange the dongles of Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, Tata, MTS, RCOM, Micromax, D-Link, Huawei, iBall, ZTE, Lava, Intex, Netgear, and BSNL.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has touched the 108.9 million customer base as on March 31, 2017, of which over 72 million signed up for Jio Prime.