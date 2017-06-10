Siemens signs MOU to establish Centers of Excellence across Karnataka

Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd, 100 percent owned subsidiary of Siemens PLM Software, USA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Karnataka Government Tool Room and Training Center and DesignTech Systems Limited to establish four Centers of Excellence across the state.

"With Indian industry increasingly adopting automation and digitalization, it also requires a highly-skilled workforce trained in future-ready technologies and processes. Siemens is committed to supporting the Indian economy to enable it to gain the competitive advantage by improving its efficiency, productivity, quality, and speed. The MoU is yet another step in this journey of modernization," said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.

The partnership paves the way for a world-class integrated skill development infrastructure and benchmarked technical education curriculum with the core focus on Industry 4.0, Automation, Mechatronics and Internet of Things (IOT) infrastructure. The four COEs will address diverse industry segments like Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Industrial automation, Renewable Energy and Aerospace and Defense.

DesignTech Systems Limited is the execution partner for the four Centers of Excellence and will run the centers for the first two years and continue to provide support for the third year.

Suman Bose, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd, present on the day of agreement signing, said, "We aim to build sustainable communities by leveraging Siemens' competencies and solutions. The collaboration aims to train students on relevant industry processes and help create industry-ready trained personnel. This industry-readiness and relevance of skills are expected to foster further industrial development in the state of Karnataka."