Smartron announces partnership with Eros Now

Eros Now, digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform has announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup, to provide its extensive entertainment repertoire to Smartron smartphone customers.

The company said, that Eros Now will be the exclusive digital OTT service for entertainment content on all Smartron devices.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "With high smartphone penetration and an all-time rise in content consumption on handheld devices, we are happy to join hands with Smartron as this strategic partnership strengthens our philosophy of bringing entertainment at audience fingertips anytime, anywhere."

The smartphone user base in India reached 300 million in 2016 with the market growing by 18 percent as per a report by Counterpoint's Research, paving the way for India to become the second-biggest smartphone market in terms of active unique smartphone users.

Eros Now will provide its vast repository of movies, television shows, music, originals and regional content across multiple languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, and Marathi to all Smartron customers. Eros Now will leverage from Smartron's extensive marketing campaigns and package to promote the partnership.

We are excited to partner with Eros Now as we get ready to roll out our highly intelligent and customized entertainment experience through our tronx platform," said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder, and Chairman, Smartron.

He said, "All of our tronx users can experience great entertainment seamlessly across all our existing smart devices like the tphone, tbook, srtphone and the soon to be launched devices and beyond. We believe in making life smarter and simpler and, with this, even more people can tap into the incredible capabilities of our tronx IoT platform."