Tata Communications partners with Alibaba Cloud

Tata Communications today partnered with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to enable customers from over 150 countries, including India, to connect to Alibaba Cloud's ExpressConnect via Tata Communications' Private Connect service.

The service provides connectivity for global enterprises to Alibaba Cloud's Express Connect thereby enabling a secure connection between the Virtual Private Clouds (VPC), the Internet and end-users' own networks.

We look forward to working closely with Tata Communications in a bid to provide an exciting proposition with great connectivity for global enterprises wanting to enter China and for Chinese enterprises looking to go global with ease and convenience," said Yeming Wang, deputy general manager of Alibaba Cloud Global.

Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive range of cloud computing products in computing, database management, networking, security and storage that can be deployed globally. By accessing Alibaba Cloud Express Connect, a high-speed dedicated connection that securely links customers with their VPCs, and connecting through Tata Communications' Private Connect service, enterprises can scale their cloud connectivity and enable rapid provisioning of capacity to Alibaba Cloud.

Tata Communications' in a statement said that over 25 percent of the world's internet routes travel over the company's network, which it claims is the largest wholly-owned subsea cable network in the world.

"We are confident that the partnership between Alibaba Cloud and Tata Communications will assist both of us to become true digital transformation partners for our customers, empowering them to expand to new geographies, boost productivity, safeguard their businesses against threats, and take customer experience to the next level. We look forward to offering more global organizations connectivity to Alibaba Cloud and to strengthening our presence in the Chinese market," said Genius Wong, President, Global Network, Cloud, and Data Center Services at Tata Communications.