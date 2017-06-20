Telangana launches Hy-Fi for free Wi- Fi with over 1000 hotspots

With an aim to provide world-class IT facilities, Telangana State Government launched the 'Hyderabad City Wi-Fi Project' also known as Hy-Fi, with over 1000 hot-spots across the state capital.

The project will eventually cover 3000 hotspot locations within the city.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor, Bonthu Ram Mohan said, "GHMC has always taken lead in implementing new-technology. The Wi-Fi will not only be useful to the local citizens, but also a large number of tourists who visit Hyderabad."

Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said 3,000 public locations were identified in the city. The network has now been installed at 1,000 hotspots with an assured bandwidth of 5-10Mbps offering 30 minutes of free Wi-Fi. The remaining 2,000 places will be covered in next three months.

The entire project is being rolled out at a cost of around Rs. 300 crores, he said adding that the money has been invested by the industry.

In June 2015, under the 'Digital Telangana' umbrella, the government had launched the pilot version of the 'Hyderabad City Wi-Fi' project.The pilot project saw the government partner with ISPs to provide free Wi-Fi for 30 minutes at approximately 100 public category locations across Hyderabad.

The project will be also be extended to Telangana's Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam districts, Ranjan said.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is the technical adviser to the Telangana government on the project.

COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said the government and the industry worked together for this ambitious project.