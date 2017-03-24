10 cool Facebook tricks you wish you had known earlier

There are more than a billion users on Facebook, the most popular social networking website. These days, this platform is used by many people for more than just staying connected with their friends.

Lately, Facebook brought about many new features to both its website and Messenger. It introduced Messenger Day - a Snapchat Stories like feature, Mentions and Reactions to Messenger, Dislike button to the app, Facebook Live for Desktop, and more. Basically, there is a lot you can do with Facebook. Many users spend the majority of their time using Facebook for many purposes such as finding the latest news updates.

Today, we have listed a few tricks that you wish you had known earlier so that you would have used the platform in a more efficient way.

No more game requests It is really annoying to get constant notifications from Facebook games such as Candy Crush. You can tweak the settings to stop receiving these requests. In the mobile app, go to Settings → Account Settings → Notifications and uncheck the Application Invites. Also Read: Here's How to Block App/Games Request on Facebook You can convert your profile photo into an animated GIF In the Facebook app, click on the profile picture. OF the few options listed there, you will get one option - "Take a New Profile Video" that will let you upload a short video loop. On viewing it, it will be a mix of a moving picture frame and an animated GIF. Also Read: How to Add GIF Facebook Profile Pic Get faster loading news with fewer ads The Facebook Instant Articles is something that not all Facebook users are aware of. These days, almost every media firm is sharing their stories on the social media network. The Facebook Instant Articles with the symbol as shown in the image above will load up to ten times faster than the usual stories. Know all your activities from here There is Activity Log on Facebook and this feature will document all your activities including likes, shares, and comments on the platform. You can access it easily from your profile on both the desktop and mobile apps. Prioritize what you want to see in the News Feeds If there are some people or pages that you don't want to miss on Facebook's News Feed, you can prioritize the same. Go to Settings → More → News Feed Preferences. Those profiles and pages that you have marked as important will be displayed with a little blue star and you will never miss their updates. Know how your profile looks like to someone else Did you know that you can see how your profile looks like to someone else, be it an individual or public? Well, you can do it from the "View As..." option on your profile. Go to the desktop site of Facebook and open your profile. Click the ellipsis that displays the option "View As...". Hide posts from some people on your friend list Facebook lets you share posts with friends, friends of friends, and public. Sometimes, you may not want all your friends to see your posts. In that case, you can customize the sharing options by clicking on the drop down menu at the top right of the post. In the mobile app, go to Edit Privacy and choose the option "Friends except..." and type the names of those whom you don't want the post to be shared with. The same appears under Custom on the desktop site. You can do this while uploading a post too. Turn off birthday notifications In case you are annoyed with the many Facebook notifications showing your friends' birthdays, then you can turn the same off. Go to Settings → Account Settings → Birthdays and turn it off. Tell people the exact pronunciation of your name If you are sick of people pronouncing your name wrong, then you can teach them the right pronunciation on Facebook. Head on to Details About You while editing your profile and add a nickname or maiden name that will be displayed on your profile. Download all your Facebook data There are numerous posts that you would have shared on Facebook. If you want to download or keep a copy of all the data, you can download the data from General Account Settings.