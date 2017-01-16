4 useful tools to keep track of who unfollowed you on Twitter

Twitter is one of the most powerful social media platforms available right now. Almost all the influential people from politicians to actors to various industry heads, all have a Twitter handle where they express their opinions about the ongoing trends.

Also, it's a place where one can get their daily dosage of news. In fact, it won't be entirely wrong to call Twitter - the modern age newspaper (in its own right), only it's more powerful and allows for two-way interactions. However, all of this will hold true if you follow the right kind of people. Now, who is 'the right kind' is a question you must answer yourself depending on what you are looking for.

Also Read: 5 hidden iPhone features you wish you had known earlier

But speaking of followers, lots of people sign up for Twitter every day, some will follow new people, and some will unfollow a few whom they feel irrelevant or various other factors. This may not be a concern for everyone, but for people who depend on Twitter for digital marketing, it matters the most. Minus the people who followed you just for a follow back, finding the people who unfollowed you after certain tweets will help you figure out what's wrong.

Also Read: Here's the most common password of 2016

And that's exactly why these tools will come into play. Take a look at them and select whichever suits you the best to find out who unfollowed you on Twitter.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Twitter Counter Twitter Counter is a web tool that allows you to keep track of your new followers/unfollowers apart from providing actionable Twitter statistics. On registering with the service you will be redirected to a dashboard of sorts which gives you insights about your followers, people you are following, unfollowers, new followers among others. Twitter Counter is a paid service starting from $8 and reaches as high as $120 depending on the plan you choose. That said, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial irrespective of the plan you choose after which you will be automatically transferred to a paid plan. WhoUnfollowedMe WhoUnfollowedMe is another tool to monitor your Twitter followers. Unlike Twitter Counter, this tool is a free site. All you have to do is open the WhoUnfollowedMe website, Sign in with the Twitter account and authorize the service to use your account in order to find out who unfollowed you. Akin to Twitter Counter, the WhoUnfollowedMe tool also has a Dashboard which gives you the details of your unfollowers. Do make a note that despite the fact that this tool is a free service, if your follower count exceeds 75,000 you'll have to pay for an account. Crowdfire Crowdfire is a social media marketing product which allows you to keep a tab on your followers and unfollowers. It sends you information about your latest followers and unfollowers for every 24 hours in the form of notifications. It is available as both a web-based service and an app for Android and iOS. In addition, the Crowdfire can also be used to monitor your Instagram account. ZebraBoss Unlike the aforementioned services which offer a Dashboard for detailed information of new followers/unfollowers, ZebraBoos sends the list of same to the registered email. To set up this service, search for ZebraBoss from your browser, enter your Twitter username, email address to which you want to receive the information, and subscribe to the service. A daily report will be sent you which includes the list of people who have unfollowed you.